Born pregnant: This bizarre insect has one of nature’s wildest reproductive hacks

: A female aphid can mature in as little as 7 to 10 days and produce dozens of offspring per day (Representational Image: ChatGPT Generated)

Imagine being born already carrying the next generation inside you. While it may sound like science fiction, but for tiny sap-sucking aphids, this is real biology. These pear-shaped insects, also known as plant lice, are major agricultural and garden pests that feed on plant sap.

Some aphid species are famous for a reproductive phenomenon so bizarre that scientists call it “telescoping generations.” In simple terms, a female aphid can be born with developing daughters already inside her, and those daughters may themselves already contain the beginnings of the next generation. Yes, that means three generations can exist inside one tiny insect at the same time. A pregnant mother carrying pregnant daughters.