Born after 7 years: Why Sikkim’s Red Panda cubs Numa and Nuba matter

Two red panda cubs, Numa and Nuba, are drawing attention to Sikkim’s conservation efforts after being born at the Himalayan Zoological Park in Gangtok following a seven-year gap in successful births. The male and female cubs were born on June 15, 2025, to Lucky-II and Mirak and are now showing healthy growth. The park’s captive red panda population was previously severely affected by two outbreaks of canine distemper.

The cubs are also part of a conservation breeding programme that has been running at the park since 1997, with animals tracked through national and international studbooks to maintain genetic diversity.

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