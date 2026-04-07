Bones and all: The gruesome reality of the wild boar’s diet

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You might think of wild boars as just oversized pigs rooting around in the dirt. But these animals are far more intense and dangerous than their barnyard cousins. If a wild boar ever ate you (gruesome as that sounds), it wouldn’t stop at the meat. It could very well eat everything, bones and all.
Wild boars, scientifically known as Sus scrofa, are among the most adaptable and opportunistic omnivores in the world. Their diet is as varied as it is relentless.
In the wild, they feed on whatever they can find: roots, tubers, seeds, nuts, fruits, and green plants. They’re especially fond of acorns and beechnuts, which help them pack on fat before winter. But they don’t stop at plants. Boars will eat insects, worms, reptiles, birds, small mammals, fish, amphibians, and yes, they’ll even scavenge on animal carcasses when they find them.
And when it comes to bones? That’s not off the menu either. While it’s not common behaviour like it is in hyenas or vultures, there have been several documented cases of wild boars chewing on and ingesting bones. In some instances, piglets have been observed gnawing the ribs of other dead boars.
Scientists suggest that this may happen when boars need extra nutrients, especially calcium or phosphorus, which bones provide. It’s a behaviour known as osteophagy, and while it’s more commonly seen in herbivores like giraffes or tortoises, boars seem more than happy to join in when opportunity knocks.
These pigs aren’t just passive foragers either. In rare cases, they’ve been observed actively hunting. Wild boars have killed and eaten animals as large as fawns, monkeys, and even small deer. Some reports describe them attacking in groups, overwhelming prey with surprising aggression and coordination. They are also not shy about raiding bird nests or stealing fish.
What makes them even more unsettling is their aggressiveness when threatened. Their sharp tusks and powerful bodies make them more than capable of defending themselves, or attacking, if provoked. Farmers and hunters in boar-heavy regions often warn about their violent temper. There are plenty of stories of boars injuring dogs, charging humans, and flipping animals into the air with brutal force.
So, while the idea of a wild boar devouring a human body sounds like something from a horror film, it’s not entirely far-fetched. In fact, there have been a handful of real-world cases, though rare, where human remains were discovered in areas heavily populated by wild boar, with bones scattered or consumed.