Bones and all: The gruesome reality of the wild boar’s diet

Discover the wild boar (Sus scrofa), an astonishingly adaptable omnivore known for scavenging bones and devouring nearly anything in its path. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

You might think of wild boars as just oversized pigs rooting around in the dirt. But these animals are far more intense and dangerous than their barnyard cousins. If a wild boar ever ate you (gruesome as that sounds), it wouldn’t stop at the meat. It could very well eat everything, bones and all.

Wild boars, scientifically known as Sus scrofa, are among the most adaptable and opportunistic omnivores in the world. Their diet is as varied as it is relentless.

In the wild, they feed on whatever they can find: roots, tubers, seeds, nuts, fruits, and green plants. They’re especially fond of acorns and beechnuts, which help them pack on fat before winter. But they don’t stop at plants. Boars will eat insects, worms, reptiles, birds, small mammals, fish, amphibians, and yes, they’ll even scavenge on animal carcasses when they find them.