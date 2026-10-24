From Eastern to Western Ghats: Tamil Nadu witnesses its annual butterfly migration

Millions of blue tiger and dark blue tiger butterflies are moving in Tamil Nadu, heading from the Eastern Ghats to the Western Ghats as the North-East monsoon sets in. The annual migration is now visible in several parts of the state, including Coimbatore, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur and Madurai.

For butterfly enthusiasts, this is the time to step outside, watch the skies and count the butterflies as they pass through their cities.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Butterfly migration visible in Coimbatore

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The migration has been spotted over Tiruchy Road in Coimbatore, where blue tiger and dark blue tiger butterflies were seen flying overhead. What began with a few sightings soon turned into a much larger movement, with common crows also spotted in the area.

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The butterflies were travelling from the Eastern Ghats towards the Western Ghats, following their annual migratory route. Their movement has drawn the attention of butterfly watchers across Tamil Nadu and Kerala, who look forward to this time of the year.

Why are blue tiger butterflies migrating?

The annual migration coincides with the onset of the North-East monsoon, which brings rain to parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai and its surrounding districts.

During this period, blue tiger and dark blue tiger butterflies move from the Eastern Ghats to the Western Ghats. The migration marks a new phase in their lives.

The blue tiger butterfly, scientifically known as Tirumala limniace, is one of the species involved in this movement.

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How butterfly watchers track the migration

Butterfly enthusiasts are tracking the migration through sightings and butterfly counts. Social media communities also share butterfly sightings in places such as Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, and Madurai, as well as parts of Kerala.

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These observations help enthusiasts document migration and follow butterflies’ movements across different locations.

As the North-East monsoon sets in, the blue tiger and dark blue tiger butterflies are once again making their way towards the Western Ghats. Their annual journey is now offering butterfly watchers across the region an opportunity to observe and record this seasonal movement.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.