Meet the Galapagos Finch that drinks blood to survive

When most people hear the word ‘vampire,’ their minds conjure images of Dracula, supernatural beings, or perhaps the blood-drinking bats of South America. Few would imagine a small, seemingly innocent bird as nature’s blood-sucking predator.

Yet, on two remote islands in the Galapagos archipelago lives one of nature’s most fascinating evolutionary oddities. The vampire finch, highlighted in Sir David Attenborough’s BBC series Perfect Planet, has developed a remarkable feeding behaviour that has captivated many. These small birds have evolved to drink the blood of much larger seabirds, primarily Nazca boobies, using their specially adapted, sharp beaks.

“These birds are found on the Galapagos Islands, a volcanic archipelago located about 1,000 km (600 miles) off the coast of Ecuador,” notes the Galapagos Conservation Trust. “The Islands are a biodiversity hotspot in part because of their isolation. Organisms that somehow make it to Galapagos must adapt to the harsh conditions or go extinct.”