Six extraordinary birds you’ll only find after sunset

The world of nocturnal birds is full of mystery, stealth, and remarkable adaptations. While most birds thrive in daylight, some species have evolved to dominate the night, using keen senses and silent flight to hunt their prey.

These birds possess extraordinary vision, exceptional hearing, and specialised hunting techniques, making them some of nature’s most fascinating predators. Here’s a look at six mysterious birds that rule the darkness.

1. Barn Owl (Tyto alba)

The barn owl is one of the most famous nocturnal hunters. Recognisable by its heart-shaped face and ghostly white plumage, it uses its exceptional hearing to detect prey in complete darkness. Barn owls rely on their silent flight to swoop down undetected, catching small mammals like mice and voles with precision. Their eerie screeches and silent glides contribute to their mysterious reputation.