Six extraordinary birds you’ll only find after sunset

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The world of nocturnal birds is full of mystery, stealth, and remarkable adaptations. While most birds thrive in daylight, some species have evolved to dominate the night, using keen senses and silent flight to hunt their prey.
These birds possess extraordinary vision, exceptional hearing, and specialised hunting techniques, making them some of nature’s most fascinating predators. Here’s a look at six mysterious birds that rule the darkness.
The barn owl is one of the most famous nocturnal hunters. Recognisable by its heart-shaped face and ghostly white plumage, it uses its exceptional hearing to detect prey in complete darkness. Barn owls rely on their silent flight to swoop down undetected, catching small mammals like mice and voles with precision. Their eerie screeches and silent glides contribute to their mysterious reputation.
Often mistaken for an owl, the tawny frogmouth is a master of camouflage, blending seamlessly with tree bark during the day. At night, it becomes an efficient hunter, feeding on insects, small rodents, and even frogs. Unlike owls, tawny frogmouths catch their prey using their beaks rather than their talons. Their wide, gaping mouths help them snatch flying insects with ease.
The common nighthawk is an agile aerial hunter, feeding on flying insects like moths and beetles. With its cryptic plumage and erratic flight patterns, it’s often hard to spot. Unlike many nocturnal birds, nighthawks are most active during dusk and dawn, making them crepuscular hunters. Their distinctive “peent” calls echo through the twilight skies.
A powerful and versatile predator, the great horned owl is one of the most formidable hunters of the night. Its large yellow eyes provide excellent night vision, while its sharp talons allow it to capture a variety of prey, from rodents and rabbits to other birds. This owl’s deep hooting call is a signature sound of the nighttime wilderness.
Unlike most nocturnal birds, the oilbird uses echolocation (like dolphins) to navigate through pitch-black caves where it roosts during the day. Found in South America, this fruit-eating bird flies at night in search of palm and avocado fruits. Its ability to produce clicking sounds to detect obstacles makes it one of the few birds with echolocation abilities, adding to its air of mystery.
Unlike owls or nightjars, the black-crowned night heron is a nocturnal waterbird. It hunts fish, frogs, and crustaceans in shallow waters under the cover of darkness. With its hunched posture and striking red eyes, this heron patiently stalks its prey, striking with lightning-fast precision. Its haunting calls can be heard in wetlands and coastal areas after sunset.
These birds have evolved unique adaptations to thrive in the dark. Whether through silent flight, sharp eyesight, echolocation, or patience, each species has mastered the art of nocturnal hunting. Their secretive nature and specialised skills make them some of the most fascinating creatures of the night.