The ‘secret’ life of kittens: Why every fur baby in a litter is a genetic surprise

Have you ever seen a litter of kittens where no two fur babies look alike? A mix of ginger, tabby, and maybe a black one? This isn’t a genetic wonder but a regular sight in the feline world. Interestingly, cats can have kittens from multiple fathers in the same litter.

This happens because, unlike humans, female cats are induced ovulators and don’t have a regular reproductive cycle. In simpler terms, they release eggs only after mating or as a result of physical stimulation. This means that ovulation in cats occurs only after mating. So if a female mates with several males during her heat cycle — which can last up to a week — different eggs can be fertilised by different tomcats.