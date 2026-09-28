Best places in India to see tigers in the wild

A tiger safely monitored inside an intensively protected source population may become considerably more vulnerable once it moves through an inadequately monitored corridor or human-dominated landscape.

There is something unforgettable about seeing a tiger in the wild — a flash of orange through the forest, a pair of eyes watching from behind the grass, or a big cat casually crossing the safari track.

India is home to 58 tiger reserves across 18 states, giving wildlife enthusiasts plenty of places to look for the big cat. While sightings can never be guaranteed, some reserves are particularly popular for tiger safaris.

Here are six such destinations where you can catch a glimpse of these giant cats.

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Remember: A tiger sighting is never guaranteed and depends on several factors, including season, time of day, terrain, and, of course, the tiger’s mood.