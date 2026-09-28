Best places in India to see tigers in the wild

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There is something unforgettable about seeing a tiger in the wild — a flash of orange through the forest, a pair of eyes watching from behind the grass, or a big cat casually crossing the safari track.
India is home to 58 tiger reserves across 18 states, giving wildlife enthusiasts plenty of places to look for the big cat. While sightings can never be guaranteed, some reserves are particularly popular for tiger safaris.
Here are six such destinations where you can catch a glimpse of these giant cats.
Remember: A tiger sighting is never guaranteed and depends on several factors, including season, time of day, terrain, and, of course, the tiger’s mood.
If you picture a tiger against a backdrop of ancient ruins, lakes and dry forests, Ranthambore is hard to beat. The reserve is famous for its tiger sightings and its striking landscape, with the historic Ranthambore Fort overlooking the forest.
Why go: Tigers, dramatic landscapes and a safari experience with a historic twist.
Bandhavgarh is one of India’s best-known tiger destinations, with forests, grasslands and rocky terrain providing an ideal setting for wildlife watching. Its reputation for tiger sightings makes it a popular choice for travellers planning a dedicated tiger safari.
Why go: A classic Central Indian safari with tigers as the main attraction.
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Kanha offers much more than the chance to see a tiger. Its dense forests, open meadows and diverse wildlife make it one of India’s most celebrated safari destinations. It is also known for its barasingha population.
Why go: Tigers, beautiful landscapes and plenty of other wildlife.
Tadoba has emerged as one of Maharashtra’s most popular tiger-safari destinations. Its forests, bamboo patches and water bodies create a compelling setting for wildlife enthusiasts hoping to catch sight of a tiger.
Why go: A strong option for a tiger-focused safari in Maharashtra.
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India’s oldest national park and one of the country’s best-known wildlife destinations, Jim Corbett is a popular choice for travellers from north India. Its forests, grasslands and riverine habitats support tigers as well as elephants, leopards and numerous bird species.
Why go: Easy to combine with a North India trip and a chance to see a wide range of wildlife.
Bandipur is part of a larger interconnected forest landscape in southern India and is home to a healthy diversity of wildlife. Along with tigers, visitors may encounter elephants and several other species during a safari.
Why go: A chance to combine tiger spotting with the wider wildlife experience of southern India.
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