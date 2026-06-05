Bent-toed gecko spotted in Assam for the first time

It is the first confirmed record of the bent-toed gecko in Assam (Image: x/@himantabiswa)

Nature has delivered another pleasant surprise from Northeast India. Assam has recorded its first confirmed sighting of the bent-toed gecko (Cyrtodactylus bapme), a little-known reptile now documented at Urpad Beel in Goalpara district. The discovery adds a new species to the state’s growing biodiversity records and highlights just how much remains to be learned about India’s wildlife.

The sighting was recently shared by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who described it as another example of the extraordinary biodiversity supported by the state’s ecosystems.

While geckos are a familiar sight in many Indian homes, the bent-toed gecko is far from ordinary. Belonging to the genus Cyrtodactylus — one of the world’s most diverse groups of geckos — these reptiles are known for their slender bodies, distinctive curved toes, and ability to thrive in a range of habitats, from forests and rocky outcrops to wetlands.