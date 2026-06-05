Bent-toed gecko spotted in Assam for the first time

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Nature has delivered another pleasant surprise from Northeast India. Assam has recorded its first confirmed sighting of the bent-toed gecko (Cyrtodactylus bapme), a little-known reptile now documented at Urpad Beel in Goalpara district. The discovery adds a new species to the state’s growing biodiversity records and highlights just how much remains to be learned about India’s wildlife.
The sighting was recently shared by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who described it as another example of the extraordinary biodiversity supported by the state’s ecosystems.
While geckos are a familiar sight in many Indian homes, the bent-toed gecko is far from ordinary. Belonging to the genus Cyrtodactylus — one of the world’s most diverse groups of geckos — these reptiles are known for their slender bodies, distinctive curved toes, and ability to thrive in a range of habitats, from forests and rocky outcrops to wetlands.
What makes the finding particularly exciting is that it marks the first confirmed record of Cyrtodactylus bapme in Assam. Discoveries like these help scientists better understand how species are distributed across regions and how ecosystems are connected.
Nature continues to reveal new wonders from Assam 🦎
The first confirmed record of the bent-toed gecko (Cyrtodactylus bapme) in Assam from Urpad Beel highlights the extraordinary biodiversity our ecosystems support.
Our continued conservation efforts are helping preserve these… pic.twitter.com/AMt54odzE6
— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 28, 2026
For many people, spotting a small gecko may not sound like headline news. But for researchers, every confirmed record helps fill important gaps in our understanding of biodiversity.
The Northeast is recognised as one of India’s richest biodiversity hotspots, yet many of its plants and animals remain poorly studied. In some cases, species may live in an area for years before being formally documented there.
The discovery of the bent-toed gecko comes just days after researchers reported the rediscovery of a rare dragonfly in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh, more than 110 years after it was last recorded. Together, the findings are a reminder that the region still holds many secrets about wildlife.
Such discoveries also underscore the importance of protecting natural habitats. Wetlands, forests, and other fragile ecosystems support countless species, many of which may not even have been fully studied yet.
Urpad Beel, where the gecko was recorded, is one such habitat. Known for its rich birdlife and ecological significance, the wetland now has another reason to attract the attention of conservationists and wildlife enthusiasts.
The bent-toed gecko may be small, but its appearance in Assam carries a bigger message: even today, nature can surprise us. Sometimes, important discoveries are not giant mammals or dramatic new species, but tiny creatures quietly revealing how much there is still left to explore.