Believe it or not: This snail can sleep for three years straight

It might sound unbelievable, but some snails can sleep for years; literally pressing pause on life until conditions improve. In the natural world, where survival often depends on quick reactions, these slow-moving creatures take a completely different approach: they wait.

At the centre of this ability are species like the Desert snail, which have evolved to survive in extremely harsh environments. In deserts and dry regions, where water is scarce and temperatures can be extreme, staying active is not always an option. Instead, these snails enter a state known as estivation—a deep, protective sleep triggered by heat and dryness.

During estivation, the snail retreats into its shell and seals the opening with a layer of dried mucus. This natural barrier locks in moisture and shields the snail from dehydration. Inside, its body slows down dramatically—heart rate, metabolism, and energy use all drop to minimal levels. In this state, the snail can survive without food or water for remarkably long periods.