Why bats can carry deadly viruses without getting seriously ill

The scientific world has long been intrigued by how bats can carry viruses that can cause severe disease while rarely becoming seriously ill themselves. As per a report published by Science Daily, researchers at Tulane University, working with collaborators at Stanford University and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, may now have identified part of the answer.

A study published in Science Advances found that the world’s largest family of bats carries two distinct copies of the genes involved in producing antibodies, which help the immune system identify and fight infections. On the other hand, every other known mammal has only one such set of genes.

This gives scientists a new way to think about how immune systems evolved and how different animals respond to disease.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

“We’ve never seen anything like this in a mammal before,” said Hannah Frank, associate professor of ecology and evolutionary biology at Tulane University School of Science and Engineering and corresponding author of the study, as reported by Science Daily. She adds, “This completely changes our understanding of how mammalian immune systems can be organised and raises exciting new questions about why bats have been so evolutionarily successful and how they respond to viruses.”

We spoke to experts to learn more about this.

Dr Deepraj Prajapati, Senior Veterinarian at RD Pet Hospital Ambedkar Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, says, “Bats are not completely immune to viruses. Instead, many species have evolved a remarkable ability to tolerate certain viral infections without developing severe disease. Their immune system can detect and control viruses effectively while keeping inflammation in check. This is important because, in humans, an overactive immune response can cause significant tissue and organ damage during some infections.”

He also mentions that bats appear to have adaptations linked to the high metabolic demands of flight, which may help them manage cellular stress and inflammation more efficiently. Their long evolutionary coexistence with certain viruses may have further shaped this relationship, allowing the host and virus to coexist with limited illness.

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“However, this does not mean bats are always healthy when infected. Some viruses can cause disease and death in bats, and responses vary by species and pathogen. Their ability to control inflammation while maintaining antiviral defences is what makes their immune biology particularly interesting to veterinary researchers, he adds.

Researchers are studying how bats control viral infections while limiting the inflammation that can cause severe disease (Image Source: Unsplash) Researchers are studying how bats control viral infections while limiting the inflammation that can cause severe disease (Image Source: Unsplash)

How do they affect humans and other animals

Bats can carry several viruses without getting seriously ill. These viruses can be different in humans and other animals. When a virus spills over from bats to a new species the new host might not have the same biological protections that help bats control infection.

Dr Seema Dhir, unit head & sr consultant – internal medicine, Artemis Hospital Gurugram says, “Bat associated viruses can cause fever, breathing problems, inflammation, neurological symptoms and severe illness in humans. Some infections can be transmitted through direct contact with infected animals, their saliva, urine and other body fluids. But just being around bats doesn’t mean a person will become infected.”

To this, Dr Manjeeta Nath Das, internal medicine, PB Health, Gurgaon adds, “Our immune systems can mount a powerful inflammatory response, and in some severe infections, this response can contribute substantially to the resulting tissue damage and illness. This phenomenon has been observed in diseases caused by Nipah, Hendra and Marburg viruses, as well as in infections caused by coronaviruses responsible for SARS and COVID-19.”

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This distinction carries real clinical significance.

“In many severe viral infections, the extent of illness is influenced not only by the virus itself but also by the body’s immune response to it. This is why, in selected severe infections and under appropriate clinical circumstances, treatments that modulate the immune response — including corticosteroids and other targeted immunomodulatory therapies — can play an important role in patient management,” Dr Manjeeta Nath Das says.

Talking about other animals, Dr Seema Dhir says that they may also become infected if they are exposed to viruses carried by bats. However, the severity varies because each species has different immune systems and different biology. Some animals may have only mild illness from the infection while others may develop serious disease.

Bats are not dirty and dangerous animals by nature. They are important for plant pollination and for the control of the insect population. By studying how their immune systems keep viruses in check, this will help find better ways to prevent and treat disease.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.