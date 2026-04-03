At over 3 feet tall, Minnie is officially the world’s tallest female dog

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In the world of record-breaking animals, few capture attention quite like towering Great Danes. Known for their size and gentle temperament, this breed has long dominated height records. Now, a new name has entered the spotlight, Minnie, an ironically named Great Dane who has officially been crowned the tallest living female dog in the world by Guinness World Records.
Minnie stands at an astonishing 3 feet 2 inches (97.5 cm) from the floor to her shoulders (withers), making her the tallest female dog alive today. Owned by Ken and Lisa Nogacek in Connecticut, USA, Minnie achieved this title in 2025 after careful measurement and verification.
Her height is not just impressive—it places her among the tallest dogs globally, only slightly shorter than some male record holders.
According to Guinness World Records, despite her massive stature today, Minnie started out like any other puppy, small, playful, and unassuming. Adopted at just two months old, she quickly grew at an extraordinary pace, reaching a significant size even before her first birthday.
By the time she was around two and a half years old, Minnie had grown tall enough to peer over kitchen counters and dominate couches with ease. Her family realised early on that she might be something special, eventually applying for the record once she had fully matured.
While her size is what earns headlines, Minnie’s personality is equally captivating. The Guinness World Records further shares that, like many Great Danes, often referred to as “gentle giants”, she is known for her calm and affectionate nature. She enjoys simple pleasures like lounging around, playing fetch (sometimes with more than one toy at a time), and spending time with her family. Despite her towering frame, Minnie remains friendly and approachable, embodying the classic temperament of her breed.
Earning a Guinness World Record is no small feat. The process involves precise measurement protocols and documentation, often taking weeks to complete. In Minnie’s case, even getting her to stand still for measurement proved to be a challenge. Her owners reportedly had to coax her with one of her favourite treats, peanut butter, to ensure accurate readings.