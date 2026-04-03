At over 3 feet tall, Minnie is officially the world’s tallest female dog

In the world of record-breaking animals, few capture attention quite like towering Great Danes. Known for their size and gentle temperament, this breed has long dominated height records. Now, a new name has entered the spotlight, Minnie, an ironically named Great Dane who has officially been crowned the tallest living female dog in the world by Guinness World Records.

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Minnie stands at an astonishing 3 feet 2 inches (97.5 cm) from the floor to her shoulders (withers), making her the tallest female dog alive today. Owned by Ken and Lisa Nogacek in Connecticut, USA, Minnie achieved this title in 2025 after careful measurement and verification.