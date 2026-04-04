Why this insect wants you to think it is lifeless

What if “playing dead” could not just help you save your life from a predator, but also catch food? For the seemingly innocent assassin bug, this unusual behaviour defines its life mantra.

At first glance, this tiny insect doesn’t look like much. It often sits motionless on leaves, tree bark, or the ground, blending into its surroundings. In fact, to other insects, it can look like a lifeless speck; something not worth noticing. But this stillness is a survival tactic at its best.

Science defines this behavioural tendency to “play dead” as thanatosis, a means of escaping predators. The assassin bug uses a similar idea, but with a twist. However, instead of relying solely on defence, it also relies on stillness to remain unnoticed while waiting for prey. By not moving at all, it avoids drawing attention, allowing small insects like flies or ants to come close without sensing any danger. It’s a simple approach, but in the wild, simple can be highly effective.