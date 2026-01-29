Antelopes to tigers: Animal species that can never be domesticated

Domestication goes far beyond just taming an animal or keeping it in captivity. It is a long process that takes many generations of selective breeding, focusing on traits such as friendliness toward people, reduced aggression, and the ability to live in managed environments. While lots of animals can be trained or tamed for a while, very few have actually been domesticated. For most, their natural instincts and behaviours make true domestication almost impossible.

Zebras

Even though zebras are closely related to horses and donkeys, people have never been able to domesticate them. Zebras are unpredictable, can be aggressive, and have a strong bite. Unlike horses, they grew up in places with many predators, so they are always on alert and hard to control. Their natural reaction is to run away or fight, not to give in, which is why they remain wild.