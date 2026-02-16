Animals that actually eat parts of their own bodies

Have you ever seen any animal eating its own body? However absurd and horrifying it may sound, in the wild, some animals actually eat parts of their own bodies. Sometimes it’s a survival strategy to reclaim nutrients, sometimes it’s to fuel regeneration, while some do it to escape danger. From lizards to spiders, self-cannibalism may also help reduce scent traces that attract predators, recycle essential minerals, or sustain the animal during food scarcity.

Here are six such animals that engage in “self-cannibalism” in some way.

Octopuses

When octopuses, particularly Octopus vulgaris and related species, are kept in captivity, they may become severely stressed and begin biting or even amputating their arms. Similarly, some neurological conditions, or even conscious efforts to escape a predator or prevent an infection from spreading, can trigger this. Additionally, like the postpartum depression in human females, octopuses also go through many hormonal changes after laying eggs. Sometimes it may activate a self-destructive trigger and lead them to bite off their arms.