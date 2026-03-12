9 land animals you didn’t know were natural-born swimmers

When we think of swimming animals, fish or dolphins usually come to mind. But did you know that many land animals are actually great swimmers too?

Whether it’s to cross rivers, escape danger, or just cool off, some creatures that live on land can handle water surprisingly well. Here’s a look at a few of them — and trust us, some will surprise you!

1. Elephants

You wouldn’t expect such a huge animal to swim well, but elephants are natural-born swimmers. They can swim long distances without getting tired. What’s even cooler? They use their trunks like snorkels to breathe while swimming.

2. Tigers

Most big cats don’t like water, but tigers are different. They love swimming and will often take a dip in lakes or rivers, especially when it’s hot. They’re strong swimmers and can go for miles if they need to.