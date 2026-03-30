The curious case of cross-species animal bonds

We have all heard of unconventional love stories — the ones that defy societal, communal, religious, and even gender norms. But did you know that such romantic sagas are even found in the animal kingdom? Some creatures have formed romantic or mate-like bonds with the “wrong” species. Biologically, this can be due to imprinting, isolation, skewed sex ratios, hormonal surges, or even captivity. Whatever the case may be, these intriguing love stories from the animal kingdom are worth mentioning. From penguins to swans, dolphins, elephants, and even dogs, here are the six animals that may fall in love with the wrong species, defying norms of conventionality among animals.

1. Penguins – Cross-Species Crushes

In zoos and captivity, penguins have been observed bonding with individuals from different penguin species. Same-sex pairings are also common, with birds performing courtship rituals, nesting together, and attempting to hatch eggs that aren’t theirs. Occasionally, penguins may also form attachments to human caretakers, following them and displaying behaviours similar to courtship.

2. Swans – Lovers Beyond Species

Swans are famously monogamous, but when the right mate isn’t available, there have been cases where they were reported to bond with other birds, including ducks or geese, and sometimes even inanimate objects like boats. These pairings involve guarding, grooming, and displaying affection, mirroring real courtship behaviours.

3. Dolphins – Maternal Instincts or Misplaced Love

Female dolphins sometimes carry or bond with calves from other species, and in captivity, they may show persistent attention toward other animals. However, these behaviours may reflect maternal instincts, social curiosity, or misdirected affection, rather than reproductive intent.

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4. Elephants – Unexpected Attachments

During musth, the time period when their reproductive hormones are at an all-time high, young elephants have occasionally displayed sexual or affiliative behaviours toward other species, including rhinos or even humans. Hormonal surges and social inexperience likely drive these unusual bonds.

5. Dogs – Cross-Species Devotion

Dogs often form strong attachments to animals of different species, from cats and goats to horses. These bonds involve grooming, guarding, following, and playful interactions—behaviours that mirror mate-guarding or courtship instincts in the wild.