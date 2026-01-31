Mirror, mirror on the wall: Meet the rare species that recognise their own reflections

Animals who can see themselves in mirror (Photo: AI)

For humans, recognising our own reflection comes naturally. In the animal kingdom, though, this ability is rare and fascinating. Called mirror self-recognition (MSR), it is seen as a sign of advanced thinking, self-awareness, and emotional intelligence.

Scientists often use the mirror test to check for this ability. They put a visible mark on an animal’s body in a place it can only see with a mirror. If the animal touches or looks at the mark on itself instead of the reflection, it shows self-recognition.

Only a handful of species have passed this test convincingly—and each offers insight into how intelligence evolves across different branches of life.