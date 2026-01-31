Mirror, mirror on the wall: Meet the rare species that recognise their own reflections

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
For humans, recognising our own reflection comes naturally. In the animal kingdom, though, this ability is rare and fascinating. Called mirror self-recognition (MSR), it is seen as a sign of advanced thinking, self-awareness, and emotional intelligence.
Scientists often use the mirror test to check for this ability. They put a visible mark on an animal’s body in a place it can only see with a mirror. If the animal touches or looks at the mark on itself instead of the reflection, it shows self-recognition.
Only a handful of species have passed this test convincingly—and each offers insight into how intelligence evolves across different branches of life.
Chimpanzees, bonobos, orangutans, and gorillas are among the most well-documented animals to recognise themselves in mirrors. After initial social reactions—such as gestures or facial expressions—they often begin using the mirror to inspect parts of their body, indicating a clear understanding that the reflection is their own.
Bottlenose dolphins are widely regarded as some of the most intelligent non-human animals. When exposed to mirrors, dolphins have been observed turning and twisting their bodies to examine marks, suggesting an awareness of self rather than mistaking the reflection for another dolphin.
Asian elephants have demonstrated mirror self-recognition in controlled studies. Using their trunks, they inspect marks on their heads after seeing their reflection, a behaviour that points to self-directed awareness and complex cognitive processing.
Among birds, magpies stand out. Studies have shown that they attempt to remove marks from their bodies after seeing themselves in mirrors, making them one of the few non-mammalian species to pass the mirror test.
Perhaps the most surprising entry on this list is the cleaner wrasse, a small reef fish. Research suggests these fish respond to marks on their bodies in ways that indicate self-recognition, challenging long-held assumptions about the limits of animal intelligence.
Mirror self-recognition isn’t just a party trick of intelligence—it’s linked to empathy, problem-solving, and social complexity. Animals that recognise themselves often live in intricate social groups and demonstrate advanced communication skills.
At the same time, scientists caution that failing the mirror test doesn’t imply a lack of intelligence. Different species may perceive and interpret reflections in ways humans don’t yet fully understand.
