‘Rare jewel of Eastern Ghats’: Why Pawan Kalyan is championing the survival of endangered Peacock Tarantula

The Andhra Pradesh Forest Department, in collaboration with the Eastern Ghats Wildlife Society, has initiated a conservation status survey of the Peacock Tarantula in the vast landscape of the Nagarjunasagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR). The project has been launched under the leadership of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan to conserve a species that is not just critically endangered, but also endemic to a very small region of the Eastern Ghats, making it one of the “world’s most unique and vulnerable arachnids”.

“A rare jewel of the Eastern Ghats is finally getting the attention it deserves,” Kalyan shared the announcement via an X post, highlighting how understanding its distribution and population is a crucial step toward securing its future in the wild. He also reiterated the importance of protecting the peacock tarantula because of its rarity. “Because conservation isn’t just about the iconic species — it’s also about protecting the rare, the endemic, and the irreplaceable,” he wrote.