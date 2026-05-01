‘Rare jewel of Eastern Ghats’: Why Pawan Kalyan is championing the survival of endangered Peacock Tarantula

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The Andhra Pradesh Forest Department, in collaboration with the Eastern Ghats Wildlife Society, has initiated a conservation status survey of the Peacock Tarantula in the vast landscape of the Nagarjunasagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR). The project has been launched under the leadership of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan to conserve a species that is not just critically endangered, but also endemic to a very small region of the Eastern Ghats, making it one of the “world’s most unique and vulnerable arachnids”.
“A rare jewel of the Eastern Ghats is finally getting the attention it deserves,” Kalyan shared the announcement via an X post, highlighting how understanding its distribution and population is a crucial step toward securing its future in the wild. He also reiterated the importance of protecting the peacock tarantula because of its rarity. “Because conservation isn’t just about the iconic species — it’s also about protecting the rare, the endemic, and the irreplaceable,” he wrote.
A rare jewel of the Eastern Ghats is finally getting the attention it deserves.
Under the able leadership of Hon’ble Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Shri @ncbn garu and the strong direction of Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister Shri @PawanKalyan garu, The Andhra Pradesh Forest… pic.twitter.com/EUgli42Gac
— Deputy CMO, Andhra Pradesh (@APDeputyCMO) April 29, 2026
Found predominantly in the deciduous forests of central and southern India, this spider species has a distinct blue hue, one that darkens with age and maturity. The first specimen of this spider was sent to the British Museum in 1898 by H.R.P. Carter, who received it from the chief engineer, H.C. West, of the Madras Railway. The spider’s bite is considered medically significant, and its venom can cause intense pain.
Indrajeet Ghorpade, conservationist and founder of Deccan Conservation Foundation, shares that the Peacock Tarantula (Poecilotheria metallica) plays a vital role, similar to most species of tarantula, in its ecosystem as a predator that helps maintain the balance of insect populations.
“The tarantula preys upon a variety of insects, including crickets, grasshoppers, and other small bugs. This natural predation helps regulate insect numbers, preventing potential outbreaks and ensuring that no single insect species overwhelms the ecosystem,” he tells indianexpress.com.
By keeping insect populations in check, the Peacock Tarantula contributes to the overall health and stability of its environment, promoting biodiversity and supporting the intricate web of interactions that characterize its ecosystem, points out Ghorpade
The species is currently critically endangered, fighting against “habitat loss, degradation and rampant, illegal pet trade for exotic species”.
According to the expert, maintaining a healthy ecological balance and vibrant ecosystem is key to the survival of arachnids. “Unfortunately, we are a ‘tiger-centric’ country that has neglected hundreds of rare, endangered, or threatened species. But it is important to note that each of these species depends on a specific habitat, diet, and climate that has helped it survive for millions of years. “Understanding and adopting this mantra is key to the survival of the planet,” he says.
Losing one species has a negative effect on hundreds of other species that are interdependent on each other. “Preserve habitats, protect life,” he echoes in conclusion.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.