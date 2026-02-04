Aliens of the abyss: The strange residents of the deepest oceans

The deep sea, which means ocean depths beyond 200 metres, is still one of the least explored places on Earth. In fact, more people have walked on the Moon than have visited the deepest parts of our oceans. In this world of constant darkness, freezing cold, and crushing pressure, evolution has created some truly bizarre life forms. Here are five deep-sea creatures so strange, they hardly seem real.

1. The Barreleye Fish

A barreleye fish (Photo: Wikipedia) A barreleye fish (Photo: Wikipedia)

At first glance, the barreleye fish appears to be a mistake of nature. Its most striking feature is its transparent head, through which its tubular, green eyes are clearly visible. These eyes can rotate within the skull, allowing the fish to look both upward and forward in search of prey. Living at depths of up to 800 metres, the barreleye’s see-through dome protects its sensitive eyes while helping it detect faint traces of bioluminescent light—an essential survival tool in the dark.