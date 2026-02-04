Aliens of the abyss: The strange residents of the deepest oceans

The deep sea is home to some of the most bizarre life forms on the planet.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 4, 2026 05:00 PM IST
A barreleye fishThe goblin shark's jaws extend dramatically when feeding. (Photo: Wikipedia)
The deep sea, which means ocean depths beyond 200 metres, is still one of the least explored places on Earth. In fact, more people have walked on the Moon than have visited the deepest parts of our oceans. In this world of constant darkness, freezing cold, and crushing pressure, evolution has created some truly bizarre life forms. Here are five deep-sea creatures so strange, they hardly seem real.

1. The Barreleye Fish

A barreleye fish (= A barreleye fish (Photo: Wikipedia)

At first glance, the barreleye fish appears to be a mistake of nature. Its most striking feature is its transparent head, through which its tubular, green eyes are clearly visible. These eyes can rotate within the skull, allowing the fish to look both upward and forward in search of prey. Living at depths of up to 800 metres, the barreleye’s see-through dome protects its sensitive eyes while helping it detect faint traces of bioluminescent light—an essential survival tool in the dark.

2. The Goblin Shark

Goblin Shark The goblin shark’s jaws extend dramatically when feeding (Photo: Wikipedia)

Often called a “living fossil,” the goblin shark appears to have swum straight out of a prehistoric nightmare. Its elongated snout is packed with electroreceptors that help it sense prey in murky waters. When it strikes, its jaw shoots forward dramatically, snapping up unsuspecting fish and crustaceans. Rarely encountered by humans, the goblin shark lives at depths of over 1,000 metres and reminds us just how little the species has changed over millions of years.

3. The Dumbo Octopus

a dumbo octopus A dumbo octopus (Photo: Wikipedia)

Named after Disney’s famous elephant, the dumbo octopus uses its ear-like fins to gracefully “fly” through the water. Found at depths as great as 4,000 metres, it is one of the deepest-living octopus species known. Unlike its shallow-water cousins, it lacks ink sacs and relies on gentle movements to evade predators. Its soft, gelatinous body is perfectly adapted to withstand the crushing pressure of the abyss.

4. The Vampire Squid

A vampire squid Model of a vampire squid at the Natural History Museum, London (Photo: Wikipedia)

Despite its fearsome name, the vampire squid is neither a true squid nor a ruthless predator. It survives by feeding on “marine snow”—a slow rain of organic debris drifting down from above. When threatened, it turns itself inside out, exposing spiky, cloak-like arms in a defensive display. Its dark red colour and glowing blue eyes give it an otherworldly appearance, perfectly suited to the twilight zone of the ocean.

5. The Anglerfish

Red-lipped batfish Red-lipped batfish (Photo: Wikipedia)

Few deep-sea creatures are as iconic—or as unsettling—as the anglerfish. The female carries a glowing lure on her head, produced by bioluminescent bacteria, to attract prey in complete darkness. Even stranger is its mating ritual: the much smaller male permanently fuses with the female’s body, becoming a lifelong source of sperm. In the lonely depths of the ocean, this extreme strategy ensures survival.

