Alia Bhatt reveals valuable life lessons her cats taught her: ‘…and just sleep’

Detachment in high-stress situations can lower cortisol levels (the stress hormone), aiding in better decision-making and preventing burnout.

By: Lifestyle Desk
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 11, 2026 09:00 PM IST
Alia Bhatt on what her cat taught her in lifeAlia Bhatt on what her cat taught her in life. (Source: Instagram/@aliaabhatt)
Make us preferred source on Google

Who knew your pets could also serve as life gurus in times of need? During a conversation with Esquire India, Alia Bhatt shared how her pets taught her valuable lessons over the years. “Some life lessons my cats have taught me: don’t take yourself too seriously. Don’t have any expectations from anyone; the less you expect, the better it is. You will be less disappointed. And just sleep. Sleep and life’s good,” the Raazi actor told the platform.

At the core of it, the advice is rooted in emotional detachment, along with avoiding hurt and manipulation to protect oneself and one’s mental health.

Delhi-based psychologist Dr Riya Singh, who specialises in workplace stress and emotional intelligence, told indianexpress.com that emotional detachment is often misunderstood. It doesn’t mean someone is cold or uncaring. “In high-pressure professions, detachment is a coping mechanism. It allows individuals to maintain focus, protect their mental health, and avoid being manipulated or hurt by transient professional relationships,” she explained.

Emotional investment in colleagues can lead to disappointment when loyalty is conditional on success. Sonal Khangarot, a licensed rehabilitation counsellor and psychotherapist at The Answer Room, noted that research indicates that detachment in high-stress situations can lower cortisol levels (the stress hormone), aiding better decision-making and preventing burnout.

In fact, it can also empower individuals to make objective decisions, free from the influence of office politics, favouritism, or personal biases. Dr Singh elaborated that learning to manage emotional attachment is part of emotional intelligence. It allows people to respond strategically rather than react impulsively. In Bhatt’s case, it also enables her to focus on her craft and production ventures without being distracted by interpersonal drama.

Interestingly, Khangarot clarified that detachment doesn’t necessarily mean isolation. Professionals can cultivate supportive networks outside of transactional environments, such as family, friends, and mentors, while maintaining composure in highly competitive arenas.

However, she cautioned against excessive detachment, which might hinder empathy and genuine connections. “It’s a balance. Leaders must remain invested enough to inspire trust while detaching enough to handle setbacks with resilience,” she said.

Story continues below this ad
Alia Bhatt on what her cat taught her in life Alia and her cat, Edward Bhatt. (Source: Instagram/@aliabhatt)

How can you practice detachment?

Detachment is not indifference—it’s about creating mental clarity to tackle challenges objectively. Khangarot suggested the following practices:

Mindfulness: It significantly reduces anxiety and improves emotional regulation. Regular mindfulness meditation enhances awareness and teaches individuals to observe thoughts without judgment, helping leaders stay calm under pressure.

Focusing on controllables: Anxiety often stems from worrying about factors beyond one’s control. Detachment involves recognising what can be influenced and letting go of attachment to outcomes.

ALSO READ | ‘I’ve worked really, really hard’: Alia Bhatt on embracing her past with ‘no regrets’; expert on how reframing mistakes can fuel personal growth

Mental reframing: Shifting the narrative from “Why is this happening to me?” to “What can I learn from this?” fosters resilience and minimises over-identification with problems.

Story continues below this ad

Scheduled reflection: Allocating time for reflection enables emotional processing without allowing stress to dominate other aspects of life.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
The edible bloom: Why onion flowers are the underrated prebiotic your gut needs
onion flower
The Bird on a Rock: Saif Ali Khan’s latest appearance features a ₹4.3 million masterpiece
Saif and Kareena visit the Tiffany store in Mumbai
Last-minute Valentine’s Day 2026 travel: 5 romantic weekend getaways couples can still plan
Planning a last-minute Valentine’s Day 2026 trip? Here are some destinations to choose from
Mukti Mohan holds a 9-minute plank to break her own record, sister Shakti reacts: 'Chal, battle ho jaaye'
Mukti Mohan
Advertisement
PHOTOS
books
Who was Susan Sontag?
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
England vs West Indies LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026
ENG vs WI LIVE Score: Follow England vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 match happening in Mumbai on Wednesday.
Abhishek Sharma discharged from hospital, call yet to be taken if he will play India vs Namibia fixture
Abhishek Sharma fitness update T20 World Cup
Before Pakistan game, India must study Australia's batting template at the Premadasa
Australia
‘Ethics precedes regulation’: Hugging Face's Margaret Mitchell on why tech needs AI ethicists now
Hugging Face chief ethics scientist Margaret Mitchell says ethics must guide AI development before regulation catches up. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)
How did supermassive black holes become such monsters? New study shows it may have been 'feeding frenzy'
A supermassive black hole at the centre of a large galaxy ( AI-generated with Google Gemini)
Samsung Galaxy S26 series launch on Feb 25: Design changes, specs and pre-order details
The much anticipated Galaxy S26 series is said to have a redesigned camera island.
The edible bloom: Why onion flowers are the underrated prebiotic your gut needs
onion flower
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Bengaluru auto driver offers free water, hand sanitiser, 5 km ride for pregnant woman; Rapido responds
Bengaluru auto driver offers free services
Nepal cricket fan stays back to clean Wankhede Stadium stands after ICC T20 World Cup match: ‘This is called civic sense’
Nepal cricket fan clean Wankhede Stadium T20 World Cup
'I didn't worry for 1 second': German woman loses only credit card in India, saved by friends
Detailing her experience in an Instagram video, the German traveller shared screenshots of WhatsApp conversations with her friends
‘Most romantic aurora ever’: Northern Lights form glowing heart in Norway days before Valentine’s Day; photographer says ‘not AI’
heart shapoed aurora in Norway
Norwegian Olympic hero Sturla Holm Laegreid pauses bronze medal interview to admit to cheating on partner
Sturla Holm Laegreid, of Norway, reacts after he won bronze as teammate Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold comforts him after the men's 20-kilometer individual biathlon race at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Anterselva, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. (AP Photo)
Feb 11: Latest News
Advertisement