Alia Bhatt reveals valuable life lessons her cats taught her: ‘…and just sleep’

Who knew your pets could also serve as life gurus in times of need? During a conversation with Esquire India, Alia Bhatt shared how her pets taught her valuable lessons over the years. “Some life lessons my cats have taught me: don’t take yourself too seriously. Don’t have any expectations from anyone; the less you expect, the better it is. You will be less disappointed. And just sleep. Sleep and life’s good,” the Raazi actor told the platform.

At the core of it, the advice is rooted in emotional detachment, along with avoiding hurt and manipulation to protect oneself and one’s mental health.

Delhi-based psychologist Dr Riya Singh, who specialises in workplace stress and emotional intelligence, told indianexpress.com that emotional detachment is often misunderstood. It doesn’t mean someone is cold or uncaring. “In high-pressure professions, detachment is a coping mechanism. It allows individuals to maintain focus, protect their mental health, and avoid being manipulated or hurt by transient professional relationships,” she explained.

Emotional investment in colleagues can lead to disappointment when loyalty is conditional on success. Sonal Khangarot, a licensed rehabilitation counsellor and psychotherapist at The Answer Room, noted that research indicates that detachment in high-stress situations can lower cortisol levels (the stress hormone), aiding better decision-making and preventing burnout.

In fact, it can also empower individuals to make objective decisions, free from the influence of office politics, favouritism, or personal biases. Dr Singh elaborated that learning to manage emotional attachment is part of emotional intelligence. It allows people to respond strategically rather than react impulsively. In Bhatt’s case, it also enables her to focus on her craft and production ventures without being distracted by interpersonal drama.

Interestingly, Khangarot clarified that detachment doesn’t necessarily mean isolation. Professionals can cultivate supportive networks outside of transactional environments, such as family, friends, and mentors, while maintaining composure in highly competitive arenas.

However, she cautioned against excessive detachment, which might hinder empathy and genuine connections. “It’s a balance. Leaders must remain invested enough to inspire trust while detaching enough to handle setbacks with resilience,” she said.

Alia and her cat, Edward Bhatt.

How can you practice detachment?

Detachment is not indifference—it’s about creating mental clarity to tackle challenges objectively. Khangarot suggested the following practices:

Mindfulness: It significantly reduces anxiety and improves emotional regulation. Regular mindfulness meditation enhances awareness and teaches individuals to observe thoughts without judgment, helping leaders stay calm under pressure.

Focusing on controllables: Anxiety often stems from worrying about factors beyond one’s control. Detachment involves recognising what can be influenced and letting go of attachment to outcomes.

Mental reframing: Shifting the narrative from “Why is this happening to me?” to “What can I learn from this?” fosters resilience and minimises over-identification with problems.

Scheduled reflection: Allocating time for reflection enables emotional processing without allowing stress to dominate other aspects of life.

