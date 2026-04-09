Adorable animals with a dark secret

To survive, koalas must eat a specialized form of their mother’s poop directly from her anus to train their guts (Image: Wikimedia commons)

Nature has its own way of pulling a prank on us. It comes with a bunch of immensely cute yet deadly creatures. Even though they look like they belong in a children’s book or your plushy bedside — soft, wide-eyed, and impossible to resist — they hold unexpectedly bizarre secrets. Here’s a fact-checked list of adorable animals whose habits might make you pause!

1. Sea Otters: Cuddly but with a dark side

Male sea otters have also been known to hold another otter’s pup hostage, in some cases (Image: Pexels) Male sea otters have also been known to hold another otter’s pup hostage, in some cases (Image: Pexels)

Sea otters are popular for holding hands while floating together and using rocks to crack shellfish. Adorable, right? But these snuggly animals are unusually aggressive. The males show aggressive mating, including biting females’ faces and harassing them relentlessly. They’ve even attacked baby seals in rare, disturbing cases.