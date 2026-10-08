Aayush Sharma takes his dog for a 2 am cardio session: ‘Very important to burn his energy’

Aayush Sharma recently shared a video of taking his dog for cardio at 2am. A veterinarian explains whether dogs need late-night exercise and how much activity is appropriate for different pets.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiOct 8, 2026 02:56 PM IST
Aayush Sharma recently shared a video of taking his dog Prime for a 2am cardio session.Aayush Sharma recently shared a video of taking his dog Prime for a 2am cardio session. (Image Source: Instagram/@aaysharma)
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Actor Aayush Sharma recently shared a video on Instagram showing himself taking his dog for cardio at 2 am.

He says, “It is 2 am, and this is usually the time when Prime and I go out for a walk, as it is very important to burn his energy. But because it is raining today, I have found an innovative way to get this gentleman’s cardio done. The plan is to show him a treat and make him run behind the electric scooter, so that his energy gets burned, and I don’t have to do cardio at 2 am.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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Is it necessary to do this? 

Dr Ramjilal Yadav (BVSc) of New Life Care Pet Clinic Chandwaji says, “It is critical to make dogs exercise, but having your canine companion run or jump at 2 am is unnecessary.”

The type of exercise a dog should do varies by age, breed, fitness level, and health.

 

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“Excessive exercise can result in muscle strain, joint stress, injury of paws and fatigue. For some dog breeds, exercise can even lead to breathing difficulties. It is fine to exercise your dog at night, but it should fit its routine. However, doing so at 2 am offers no special benefits in terms of veterinary care,” he adds.

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Dr R S Arora, B.V.Sc. & AH, Vety. physician and surgeon at Arora Medical Store and pet clinic agrees, saying that a dog does not really need to run or jump at 2 am.

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“Too much high-intensity activity right before bed may disrupt a dog’s rest and do more harm than good to the joints and muscles of a dog, especially if that dog is a puppy, an elderly dog, or has other medical problems. A short and calm walk before going to bed may be acceptable, but too much strenuous activity at that hour should definitely not become a part of a dog’s daily routine unless dictated by a doctor,” adds Dr Arora.

Explore more captivating stories about pets and animals here, and make us your daily stop for the latest from the animal kingdom.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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