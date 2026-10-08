Aayush Sharma takes his dog for a 2 am cardio session: ‘Very important to burn his energy’

Actor Aayush Sharma recently shared a video on Instagram showing himself taking his dog for cardio at 2 am.

He says, “It is 2 am, and this is usually the time when Prime and I go out for a walk, as it is very important to burn his energy. But because it is raining today, I have found an innovative way to get this gentleman’s cardio done. The plan is to show him a treat and make him run behind the electric scooter, so that his energy gets burned, and I don’t have to do cardio at 2 am.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.