A veterinarian explains why more are people scared of dogs than cats

Dogs are often called “man’s best friend”, yet many people instinctively cross the road, freeze, or panic when one approaches. Interestingly, this fear is far more common than a fear of cats, even though both are among the world’s most popular pets.

So why do dogs evoke stronger fear? Dr Vinod Sharma, Director & Head Veterinarian, says the difference lies largely in perception, experience and behaviour, not in the animals themselves.

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Why dogs seem scarier than cats

While both dogs and cats can bite or scratch, people generally perceive dogs as a greater threat. “People are more often afraid of dogs because dogs are usually larger, stronger and more visible in public spaces. The potential for bites or serious injury feels much higher than with cats,” says Dr Sharma.