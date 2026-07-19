A veterinarian explains why more are people scared of dogs than cats

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Dogs are often called “man’s best friend”, yet many people instinctively cross the road, freeze, or panic when one approaches. Interestingly, this fear is far more common than a fear of cats, even though both are among the world’s most popular pets.
So why do dogs evoke stronger fear? Dr Vinod Sharma, Director & Head Veterinarian, says the difference lies largely in perception, experience and behaviour, not in the animals themselves.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
While both dogs and cats can bite or scratch, people generally perceive dogs as a greater threat. “People are more often afraid of dogs because dogs are usually larger, stronger and more visible in public spaces. The potential for bites or serious injury feels much higher than with cats,” says Dr Sharma.
He explains that fear is often learned rather than instinctive. “Past bad experiences, stories shared by family members and frequent news reports about dog attacks reinforce this fear. So, in most cases, it is about perception and learning, not because dogs are inherently more dangerous or ‘worse’ than cats.”
People who avoid dogs are often labelled as “animal haters.” However, Dr Sharma says this assumption is inaccurate. “Being scared of dogs is usually a fear response and, in some cases, a true phobia. It should not be confused with hatred of animals.”
He explains that a genuine phobia goes far beyond discomfort. “A phobia typically involves intense anxiety, physical symptoms such as a racing heart, sweating, shaking or crying, and persistent avoidance that interferes with daily life.”
By contrast, simply disliking dogs looks very different. “Someone who simply doesn’t like dogs may prefer to keep their distance, but they don’t experience overwhelming panic or constant worry.”
Dr Sharma says several common behaviours are frequently misunderstood.
“People often assume every wagging tail means the dog is happy. But a high, stiff and fast wag can actually indicate heightened arousal or tension rather than friendliness.”
Dogs communicate discomfort in subtle ways. “Lip licking, yawning and looking away are often calming or stress signals. Many people mistake these behaviours as signs that a dog is relaxed or being cute.”
Sometimes, the biggest warning sign is a lack of movement. “When a dog suddenly freezes, has a stiff body and maintains a fixed stare, it’s often a warning signal—not a sign that the dog is quietly standing.”
Dr Sharma believes education is one of the best ways to reduce unnecessary fear while also promoting safer interactions. Learning how dogs communicate, respecting their personal space and avoiding unfamiliar animals unless invited by the owner can help people feel more confident.
At the same time, he stresses that people shouldn’t be judged for being fearful. “Fear of dogs is usually shaped by experience and perception. It isn’t a reflection of someone’s feelings toward animals.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.