A foot-and-mouth disease strain is back after 60 years: Why SAT-1 is raising alarms

After around 60 years, a serotype of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) is being reported again in parts of Europe and the Middle East. What makes this “outbreak” even more attention-worthy is that it is also appearing in countries where it has never been detected before.

Known as SAT-1, the serotype was first identified in 1948 and has traditionally been associated with southern Africa. Although it was occasionally reported in parts of Europe and the Middle East in the 1960s and 1970s, its recent detection across several countries has put the disease back on animal-health authorities’ radar.

According to the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), SAT-1 was first reported in Iraq, Kuwait, Egypt and Azerbaijan in 2025. In 2026, Israel, Cyprus, Palestine, China and Mongolia reported their first occurrences. Türkiye, Lebanon and Greece also reported the serotype again after around 60 years.

So why is the appearance of this particular serotype in new areas significant—and what should livestock owners be watching out for?

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Why is SAT-1 spreading beyond its usual range?

FMD is highly contagious, and it doesn’t need direct contact between animals to move from one place to another. The virus can spread from infected animals as well as through contaminated vehicles, equipment, footwear and animal products.

“FMD SAT-1 is one of the seven serotypes of the foot and mouth disease virus. It has traditionally been associated with parts of Africa, which is why its detection in regions outside its usual range is significant,” Dr Sagar Patange, Head Veterinarian and Surgeon at Karma Foundation, tells indianexpress.com.

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“Movement of livestock and trade can therefore contribute to its introduction into new areas. Once the virus enters a susceptible livestock population, it can spread rapidly, particularly where animals are kept in close proximity,” he adds.

Still, it would be premature to point to one particular reason for the current spread.

“At this stage, it is important to focus on surveillance, early detection and appropriate vaccination rather than speculate about a single cause,” Dr Patange says.

What happens when an animal gets FMD?

For an infected animal, the illness can be painful and disruptive. It typically begins with fever, followed by fluid-filled blisters and sores in the mouth, on the tongue and around the feet.

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That can make eating and walking difficult. In cattle and buffaloes, farmers may notice excessive drooling, reduced feed intake, lameness and a sudden decline in milk production.

Dr Chirag Dua, founder of Vetifi App, (a Bengaluru-based veterinary technology company that provides an app with drug information, dosage calculators, prescriptions, and AI-powered tools to help veterinarians work more efficiently), says common signs include “fever, excessive salivation, blisters or sores around the mouth and feet, lameness, loss of appetite and a noticeable decline in milk production.”

“Most adult animals recover, but they can remain weak and lose considerable condition. Young animals are more vulnerable and can sometimes die due to complications involving the heart; Myocarditis (inflammation of cardiac muscle),” Dr Patange further adds.

Foot and mouth disease is travelling and making its way to new areas. A serotype of foot and mouth disease (FMD) is spreading to Europe, the Middle East and Asia, for the first time in 60 years. In some countries the disease has arrived for the first time, while in other places… pic.twitter.com/pOHQ9gYDtx — World Organisation for Animal Health (@WOAH) September 7, 2026

FMD affects cloven-hoofed animals including cattle, buffaloes, pigs, sheep and goats. The signs may not be equally obvious in every species, however. Sheep and goats can show milder or less noticeable symptoms, so changes in behaviour or productivity should not be ignored.

How can farmers protect their animals?

There is no single precaution that can eliminate the risk. Keeping animals protected requires a combination of vaccination and everyday biosecurity.

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“Farmers should treat prevention as a combination of vaccination and everyday biosecurity,” says Dr Patange.

Vaccination should follow the schedule and guidance provided by veterinary authorities, with the vaccine selected to protect against the relevant circulating serotype. This is particularly important because FMD has multiple serotypes and immunity is serotype-specific.

Simple precautions around the farm can also make a difference. Farmers should avoid unnecessary movement or mixing of animals, check the health status of animals before introducing them to a herd, and keep newly purchased animals separate for observation.

Footwear, vehicles, equipment and other materials that move between farms should be cleaned and disinfected properly. Maintaining records of where animals have come from and where they have moved can also help with tracing if a case is detected.

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If an animal develops symptoms that could indicate FMD, it should be separated from the herd and reported promptly.

“Farmers should not attempt self-medication or move suspected animals; early veterinary intervention can make a critical difference in outbreak control,” Dr Dua sternly cautions.

Is there a treatment for FMD?

FMD affects cloven hoofed animals, including cattle, buffalo, pigs, sheep and goats (Image: Express Archive) FMD affects cloven hoofed animals, including cattle, buffalo, pigs, sheep and goats (Image: Express Archive)

“There is no specific antiviral treatment that eliminates FMD; management is primarily focused on supportive care and preventing further transmission, alongside disease-control measures recommended by veterinary authorities,” Dr Dua clarifies.

That makes early reporting particularly important. Attempting to manage a suspected case on one’s own or moving the animal elsewhere could give the virus more opportunities to spread.

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Should people be worried?

For people, the concern is primarily about animal health, food production and livelihoods, rather than a major human-health threat.

“Importantly, FMD is not considered a significant human health threat, but its impact on livestock productivity, milk yields, farmer incomes and the wider agricultural economy can be substantial,” Dr Dua notes.

Once FMD is detected, restrictions on animal movement and trade may be needed to contain transmission. For communities that depend heavily on livestock, that can mean losses in production and income, while wider trade disruptions can add to the economic burden.

That is why the recent detection of SAT-1 is being watched closely. A serotype historically associated with southern Africa is now appearing in regions far beyond its traditional range, including places encountering it for the first time.

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For farmers, the response need not be panic but vigilance: keep vaccinations up to date, limit unnecessary animal movement, maintain basic biosecurity and report suspicious symptoms quickly.

“The detection of SAT-1 outside regions where it has traditionally circulated is a reminder that livestock diseases can move across borders much faster than we expect,” Dr Patange concludes.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.