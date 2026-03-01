8,000 meters deep: The gelatinous secrets of the hadal snailfish

The wild is full of nocturnal animals. But did you know that some animals can survive easily in total darkness? Many reported species continue to live in regions where sunlight never reaches. Over the years of evolution, these animals have adapted perfectly. Some found the solution in eyelessness, pale or translucent bodies, and some in heightened non-visual senses to navigate caves, deep oceans, and underground burrows. Here are 8 such animals that became the masters of the dark!

1. Olm (Proteus anguinus) – European caves and aquifers

This cave salamander has regressed eyes and relies on electroreception to sense prey in total darkness. Its skin is sensitive to chemical changes in water, which helps it locate food and mates. Olms have a remarkably slow metabolism and can live up to 100 years, making them one of the longest-living vertebrates adapted to darkness.