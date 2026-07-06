8 places in India where you might spot rare white wild animals

Albino animals are among nature’s rarest marvels. Albinism is a genetic condition caused by a lack of melanin, the pigment responsible for skin, fur, feathers, and eye colour. Some animals that appear white may instead be leucistic, a condition that results in reduced pigmentation while retaining normal eye colour.

Although sightings are uncommon and never guaranteed, several forests and wildlife reserves across India have become known for occasional appearances of these extraordinary creatures.

1. Kabini, Karnataka

Kabini has earned global attention for sightings of an unusually pale gaur (Indian bison) nicknamed the “Golden Bull.” While not a true albino, its rare pigmentation has made it one of India’s most photographed wild bovines. Besides this rare animal, Kabini is renowned for elephants, leopards, tigers, and rich birdlife.