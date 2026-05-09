8 animals that stay cool in the scorching summer heat

As temperatures rise and heatwaves become more intense, surviving summer can feel like a challenge even for humans. But in nature, many animals are specially designed to handle extreme heat. From scorching deserts to dry grasslands, these creatures have evolved remarkable ways to stay cool, conserve water, and remain active even under the blazing sun.

Whether through unique body structures, behavioural tricks, or extraordinary survival instincts, these animals prove that summer is not always something to escape; it can be a season to thrive in.

Here are eight animals that are perfectly adapted to survive harsh summers.

1. Camel

No list of heat-resistant animals is complete without the camel. Often called the “ship of the desert,” camels are built for extreme heat and dry conditions. Their humps store fat, not water, which the body converts into energy when food is scarce. They can go days without drinking water and tolerate significant dehydration. Their thick eyelashes and closable nostrils also protect them from hot desert winds and sandstorms.