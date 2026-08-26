8 animals that can put their pregnancy on hold

The animal kingdom is full of fascinating, absurd, and unexpected secrets. One surprising fact is that certain animals can hold or pause their pregnancy. This “embryonic diapause” is a sort of reproductive survival strategy where animals don’t let the fertilised egg implant in the uterus immediately. This pause continues until conditions favourable to birth, such as food abundance or safety, are met. Here are eight animals that can pause their pregnancy for the benefit of their young.

1. Kangaroos: The Pouch Protectors

Female kangaroos can pause embryo growth if they are nursing a joey or facing food scarcity. The fertilised embryo then stays dormant in the uterus. Development resumes only when the pouch frees up and resources improve, allowing near-constant reproduction. This “pause button” ensures that the baby kangaroo arrives when there is full milk supply.