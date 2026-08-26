8 animals that can put their pregnancy on hold

Some animals can postpone the implantation of their fertilised eggs in the uterus until conditions favourable to their birth are achieved.

By: Lifestyle Desk
4 min readNew DelhiAug 26, 2026 02:00 PM IST
pregnancySome animals can withold their pregnancies (Images: Wikimedia Commons, Pexels)
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The animal kingdom is full of fascinating, absurd, and unexpected secrets. One surprising fact is that certain animals can hold or pause their pregnancy. This “embryonic diapause” is a sort of reproductive survival strategy where animals don’t let the fertilised egg implant in the uterus immediately. This pause continues until conditions favourable to birth, such as food abundance or safety, are met.  Here are eight animals that can pause their pregnancy for the benefit of their young.

1. Kangaroos: The Pouch Protectors

Female kangaroos can pause embryo growth if they are nursing a joey or facing food scarcity. The fertilised embryo then stays dormant in the uterus. Development resumes only when the pouch frees up and resources improve, allowing near-constant reproduction. This “pause button” ensures that the baby kangaroo arrives when there is full milk supply.

2. Mustelids (Weasels, Minks, Otters): Sly Seasonal Strategists

Embryos in these agile hunters suspend for 9-11 months post-mating, implanting only in spring. They are usually born during prey booms, like rodent booms. This helps ensure maximum survival in harsh habitats. Year-round mating flexibility lets females choose the best window.

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pregnancy An otter’s embryo can remain dormant in the uterus for several months (Image: Pexels)

3. Bears (Polar, Brown, Black): Hibernation helpers

Even though bears usually mate in summer, their embryos may float free until fall or winter for implantation. Short days and fat reserves act as the ultimate triggers for implantation. The cubs finally emerge during deep hibernation, minimizing energy drain on the mother. However, in case of poor health, implantation is prevented altogether, prioritizing mother’s survival.

4. Seals and Sea Lions: Ocean-timed breeders

After mating, these marine mammals delay implantation for at least 2-4 months. The pups are birthed on beaches only when when the fish schools peak. This aligns weaning with abundant prey for nursing mothers before ocean return. The logic is simple: avoid giving births during stormy, food-poor seasons.

5. Badgers: Year-round mating masters

European badgers can delay implantations up to 11 months. Even though they can mate anytime, the birthing is usually saved for the  spring when earthworms surge. This extended diapause helps the embryos stay safe inside the mothers during unfavourable climate conditions. The cubs finally emerge strong amid plentiful forage.

pregnancy After implantation, an armadillo’s embryo splits into four identical offspring. (Image: Pexels)

6. Armadillos: Quadruplet delay specialists

Once fertilisation happens, the nine-banded armadillo delays implantation. The single embryo later splits into four identical babies. This four-month pause ensures the pups are born during the wet season, when insects are abundant. Having exactly four offspring each time helps the species survive in unpredictable environments.

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7. Roe Deer: Spring Fawn synchronizers

Roe deer have five-months long period of diapause. Even though they mate in summer, the child birth is reserved strictly for the spring season. The embryo pauses at an early stage and resumes growth when longer days signal the right time. This ensures the newborns are born in spring, when tall grass and abundant greenery offer food and protection.

8. Wolverines: Fierce opportunists

These tundra survivors delay pregnancy for six to ten months after mating. The embryo implants only if food is plentiful and the mother has enough fat reserves. Kits are then born in dens during peak prey season, turning a harsh landscape into a safe nursery.

Explore more captivating stories about pets and animals here, and make us your daily stop for the latest from the animal kingdom.

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