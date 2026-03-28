8 amazing animals to spot in Kaziranga National Park

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Located in the floodplains of the Brahmaputra River in Assam, Kaziranga National Park is one of India’s most important wildlife reserves. Recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the park is known for its rich biodiversity and extensive grassland ecosystems.
Kaziranga is particularly famous for hosting the largest population of the Indian one-horned rhinoceros, but it is also home to many other mammals, birds, and reptiles. Here are eight animals visitors commonly hope to spot during a safari in the park.
The most iconic resident of Kaziranga is the Indian rhinoceros. The park supports the world’s largest population of this species, which is listed as vulnerable but has seen strong conservation success in Assam. These large herbivores are often seen grazing in the park’s tall grasslands or near wetlands.
The Asian elephant is another major attraction in Kaziranga. Herds frequently move through the park’s grasslands and forest patches. The reserve supports a significant population of wild elephants, which play an important ecological role by shaping vegetation and dispersing seeds.
Kaziranga also has one of the highest tiger densities among protected areas in India. The elusive Bengal tiger inhabits the park’s tall grass and woodland areas. Although sightings are less common than those of rhinos or elephants, the park is recognised as a tiger reserve.
The Wild water buffalo is one of the largest bovine species in the world and is commonly seen in Kaziranga’s marshy areas. The park protects one of the most significant populations of this endangered animal.
The Barasingha, particularly the eastern swamp deer subspecies, thrives in Kaziranga’s wetlands and grasslands. These deer are known for their distinctive multi-tined antlers and are often spotted grazing in open areas.
Though more secretive, the Indian leopard is also present in the park. Leopards tend to occupy forested zones and are usually active during early morning or evening hours, making sightings relatively rare but possible during safaris.
The Hog deer is among the most frequently seen herbivores in Kaziranga. Smaller than swamp deer, hog deer prefer tall grass habitats and are often observed grazing near water bodies.
The Sloth bear is another species found in the park, though it is less commonly spotted. These bears typically inhabit forested sections and are known for feeding on termites, ants, and fruit.