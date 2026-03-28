8 amazing animals to spot in Kaziranga National Park

Located in the floodplains of the Brahmaputra River in Assam, Kaziranga National Park is one of India’s most important wildlife reserves. Recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the park is known for its rich biodiversity and extensive grassland ecosystems.

Kaziranga is particularly famous for hosting the largest population of the Indian one-horned rhinoceros, but it is also home to many other mammals, birds, and reptiles. Here are eight animals visitors commonly hope to spot during a safari in the park.

1. Indian one-horned rhinoceros

The most iconic resident of Kaziranga is the Indian rhinoceros. The park supports the world’s largest population of this species, which is listed as vulnerable but has seen strong conservation success in Assam. These large herbivores are often seen grazing in the park’s tall grasslands or near wetlands.