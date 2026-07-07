7 types of whales found in the ocean

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Whales are among the largest and most intelligent animals on Earth. As members of the order Cetacea, they play a vital role in maintaining healthy ocean ecosystems. Broadly classified into baleen whales (which filter-feed on tiny prey) and toothed whales (which hunt fish and squid), these marine mammals can be found in oceans across the globe.
Here are seven remarkable whale species every wildlife enthusiast should know about.
The blue whale is the largest animal ever known to have lived on Earth, reaching lengths of up to 30 metres (98 feet) and weighing as much as 180 tonnes. Despite its enormous size, it feeds almost exclusively on tiny shrimp-like creatures called krill using its baleen plates.
Where it’s found: Atlantic, Pacific, Indian and Southern Oceans
Known for its breaches and haunting songs, the humpback whale undertakes one of the longest migrations of any mammal, travelling thousands of kilometres between feeding and breeding grounds each year.
Where it’s found: Oceans worldwide
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The sperm whale is the largest toothed predator on Earth and is famous for its enormous square-shaped head. It can dive more than 2,000 metres deep in search of giant squid.
Where it’s found: Deep oceans worldwide
Although commonly called a whale, the orca is actually the largest member of the dolphin family. Highly intelligent and social, orcas hunt in coordinated family groups known as pods.
Where it’s found: Every ocean, from polar waters to the tropics
Gray whales are famous for undertaking one of the world’s longest annual migrations, travelling up to 20,000 kilometres between Arctic feeding grounds and warm breeding lagoons in Mexico.
Where it’s found: North Pacific Ocean
Nicknamed the “canary of the sea,” the beluga whale is known for its wide range of vocal sounds and striking white colour. Unlike most whales, it can move its neck in different directions.
Where it’s found: Arctic and sub-Arctic waters
The bowhead whale is perfectly adapted to Arctic life, with a massive skull capable of breaking through thick sea ice. It is also one of the longest-living mammals, with some individuals believed to live for more than 200 years.
Where it’s found: Arctic Ocean