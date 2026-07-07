7 types of whales found in the ocean

Whales are among the largest and most intelligent animals on Earth. As members of the order Cetacea, they play a vital role in maintaining healthy ocean ecosystems. Broadly classified into baleen whales (which filter-feed on tiny prey) and toothed whales (which hunt fish and squid), these marine mammals can be found in oceans across the globe.

Here are seven remarkable whale species every wildlife enthusiast should know about.

Blue Whale

The blue whale is the largest animal ever known to have lived on Earth, reaching lengths of up to 30 metres (98 feet) and weighing as much as 180 tonnes. Despite its enormous size, it feeds almost exclusively on tiny shrimp-like creatures called krill using its baleen plates.