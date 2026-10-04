7 remarkable species found in Himachal Pradesh

If your idea of wildlife in India begins and ends with tigers, elephants and leopards, Himachal Pradesh has a very different list waiting for you. Head higher into the mountains and the landscape changes, along with the animals that call it home.

From the elusive snow leopard of Spiti to the brilliantly coloured Himalayan monal, Himachal is home to several rare and distinctive Himalayan species. Some are notoriously difficult to spot, but that is part of what makes seeing them in the wild so special.

Here are some of the animals to look out for in Himachal Pradesh.

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Snow leopard

Snow leopards in HP are concentrated primarily in the high-altitude cold deserts of the Spiti Valley and Kibber Wildlife Sanctuary Snow leopards in HP are concentrated primarily in the high-altitude cold deserts of the Spiti Valley and Kibber Wildlife Sanctuary

The snow leopard is Himachal Pradesh’s state animal and is strongly associated with the state’s high-altitude wilderness. Its important landscapes include Spiti, Pin Valley, Kinnaur, Lahaul and Pangi, as well as parts of the Greater Himalayan National Park region.