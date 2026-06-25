7 places in India where you can spot the elusive wolf

Spotting a wild wolf in India isn’t easy, and that’s precisely what makes it so thrilling. Unlike big cats, the Indian wolf prefers open grasslands, scrub forests, and semi-arid landscapes, blending seamlessly into its surroundings. Shy, intelligent, and often misunderstood, this predator offers one of the most rewarding wildlife experiences for patient travellers.

Here are 7 places across India where your chances of spotting the elusive wolf are the highest:

1. Blackbuck National Park

Perhaps India’s most reliable wolf-spotting destination, Velavadar’s open grasslands provide the perfect hunting ground for wolves.

Best time: Winter months

What to expect: Early morning or dusk sightings, often in small packs

Bonus: Large herds of blackbuck and harriers