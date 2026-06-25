7 places in India where you can spot the elusive wolf

From the grasslands of central India to the rugged plains of the Deccan, here’s where you might find wolves.

By: Lifestyle Desk
2 min readNew DelhiJun 25, 2026 04:00 PM IST
Indian wolfIndian wolf (Photo: Wikipedia)
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Spotting a wild wolf in India isn’t easy, and that’s precisely what makes it so thrilling. Unlike big cats, the Indian wolf prefers open grasslands, scrub forests, and semi-arid landscapes, blending seamlessly into its surroundings. Shy, intelligent, and often misunderstood, this predator offers one of the most rewarding wildlife experiences for patient travellers.

Here are 7 places across India where your chances of spotting the elusive wolf are the highest:

1. Blackbuck National Park

Perhaps India’s most reliable wolf-spotting destination, Velavadar’s open grasslands provide the perfect hunting ground for wolves.

Best time: Winter months
What to expect: Early morning or dusk sightings, often in small packs
Bonus: Large herds of blackbuck and harriers

2. Nannaj Grassland Sanctuary

Part of the Great Indian Bustard habitat, this lesser-known sanctuary is a hotspot for Indian wolves.

Known for: Frequent sightings due to open terrain
Ideal for: Birders and wildlife photographers
Tip: Hire a local guide familiar with wolf territories

3. Desert National Park

In the beauty of the Thar Desert, wolves roam across dunes and scrubland.

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Landscape: Arid, dramatic, and vast
Sightings: Rare but unforgettable
Combine with: Great Indian Bustard spotting.

Indian wolf Indian wolf (Photo: Wikipedia)

4. Kanha National Park

While famous for tigers, Kanha’s buffer zones and meadows are also home to wolves.

Where to look: Peripheral zones, especially Mukki range
Best time: Summer, when visibility improves
Expect: Low probability but high-reward sightings.

5. Banni Grasslands Reserve

A vast stretch of grassland in Kutch, Banni, is ideal wolf habitat.

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Unique ecosystem: Seasonal wetlands + grassland
Experience: Raw, offbeat wilderness
Tip: Combine with the Rann of Kutch travel

6. Rollapadu Wildlife Sanctuary

Another Great Indian Bustard habitat, Rollapadu, offers good chances of wolf sightings.

Terrain: Flat grasslands
Sightings: Occasional but consistent over time
Best for: Quiet, crowd-free wildlife trips

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7. Tal Chhapar Sanctuary

Known for blackbuck, this sanctuary also supports a small wolf population.

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Landscape: Open savanna-like grassland
Best time: Post-monsoon to winter
Bonus: Excellent for birdwatching

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