7 places in India where you can spot the elusive wolf

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Spotting a wild wolf in India isn’t easy, and that’s precisely what makes it so thrilling. Unlike big cats, the Indian wolf prefers open grasslands, scrub forests, and semi-arid landscapes, blending seamlessly into its surroundings. Shy, intelligent, and often misunderstood, this predator offers one of the most rewarding wildlife experiences for patient travellers.
Here are 7 places across India where your chances of spotting the elusive wolf are the highest:
Perhaps India’s most reliable wolf-spotting destination, Velavadar’s open grasslands provide the perfect hunting ground for wolves.
Best time: Winter months
What to expect: Early morning or dusk sightings, often in small packs
Bonus: Large herds of blackbuck and harriers
Part of the Great Indian Bustard habitat, this lesser-known sanctuary is a hotspot for Indian wolves.
Known for: Frequent sightings due to open terrain
Ideal for: Birders and wildlife photographers
Tip: Hire a local guide familiar with wolf territories
In the beauty of the Thar Desert, wolves roam across dunes and scrubland.
Landscape: Arid, dramatic, and vast
Sightings: Rare but unforgettable
Combine with: Great Indian Bustard spotting.
While famous for tigers, Kanha’s buffer zones and meadows are also home to wolves.
Where to look: Peripheral zones, especially Mukki range
Best time: Summer, when visibility improves
Expect: Low probability but high-reward sightings.
A vast stretch of grassland in Kutch, Banni, is ideal wolf habitat.
Unique ecosystem: Seasonal wetlands + grassland
Experience: Raw, offbeat wilderness
Tip: Combine with the Rann of Kutch travel
Another Great Indian Bustard habitat, Rollapadu, offers good chances of wolf sightings.
Terrain: Flat grasslands
Sightings: Occasional but consistent over time
Best for: Quiet, crowd-free wildlife trips
Known for blackbuck, this sanctuary also supports a small wolf population.
Landscape: Open savanna-like grassland
Best time: Post-monsoon to winter
Bonus: Excellent for birdwatching