7 of the world’s smallest birds and their incredible abilities

From the bee hummingbird that weighs less than a penny to tiny songbirds found across continents, these miniature birds are among nature's most extraordinary flyers.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiAug 8, 2026 12:30 PM IST
birdAdult male Bee hummingbird (Photo: WIkipedia)
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When it comes to birds, bigger isn’t always better. Some of the world’s smallest birds can fit in the palm of your hand, yet they display incredible agility, dazzling colours and remarkable survival skills. Despite their tiny size, these feathered marvels play vital roles as pollinators, seed dispersers and insect controllers.

Here are seven of the smallest birds in the world.

Bee Hummingbird

Native to Cuba, the bee hummingbird is widely recognised as the world’s smallest bird. Adult males measure just 5–6 cm (about 2 inches) and weigh around 1.6–2 grams—less than a coin. Their rapid wingbeats allow them to hover like insects while feeding on nectar.

Why it’s remarkable

* World’s smallest bird
* Pollinates flowering plants
* Can beat its wings around 80 times per second

Esmeraldas Woodstar

Found only in western Ecuador, the Esmeraldas woodstar is a critically endangered hummingbird measuring around 6–7 cm in length. Habitat loss has made it one of the rarest birds on Earth.

Highlights

* Endemic to Ecuador
* Tiny nectar feeder
* Critically endangered

Weebill

Australia’s weebill is the country’s smallest bird, measuring just 8–9 cm. Despite its tiny body, it is an energetic insect hunter, constantly moving through eucalyptus forests.

Why it’s unique

* Australia’s smallest bird
* Feeds mainly on insects
* Highly active canopy dweller

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Goldcrest

The goldcrest is Europe’s smallest bird. Measuring about 8.5–9.5 cm, it is easily recognised by the bright yellow-orange stripe on its crown.

Interesting facts

* Tiny but highly vocal
* Eats spiders and insects
* Thrives in conifer forests

ALSO READ | 5 birds that change feather colours to survive

Calliope Hummingbird

North America’s smallest bird, the calliope hummingbird measures roughly 7–9 cm. Males are known for their striking magenta throat feathers and remarkable migration despite their tiny size.

Highlights

* Smallest bird in North America
* Long-distance migrant
* Important pollinator

Pardalote

Native to Australia, pardalotes are tiny, colourful birds measuring around 8–10 cm. They are often called “diamond birds” because of the speckled markings on their wings.

Why birdwatchers love them

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* Bright plumage
* Nest in tree hollows and tunnels
* Feed on insects and lerps

Bananaquit

Found across the Caribbean and parts of Central and South America, the bananaquit is a tiny nectar-loving bird measuring about 10–11 cm. Its curved bill is perfectly adapted for feeding on flowers.

What makes it special

* Excellent pollinator
* Wide geographic range
* Also feeds on fruits and insects.

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