7 of the world’s smallest birds and their incredible abilities

When it comes to birds, bigger isn’t always better. Some of the world’s smallest birds can fit in the palm of your hand, yet they display incredible agility, dazzling colours and remarkable survival skills. Despite their tiny size, these feathered marvels play vital roles as pollinators, seed dispersers and insect controllers.

Here are seven of the smallest birds in the world.

Bee Hummingbird

Native to Cuba, the bee hummingbird is widely recognised as the world’s smallest bird. Adult males measure just 5–6 cm (about 2 inches) and weigh around 1.6–2 grams—less than a coin. Their rapid wingbeats allow them to hover like insects while feeding on nectar.