7 Indian destinations where you can spot flamingos in the wild

You don’t have to travel to Africa to see flamingos in the wild. Several Indian wetlands, lagoons and salt marshes attract these pink birds seasonally, while the Rann of Kutch is also home to important flamingo breeding colonies.

Thane Creek, Maharashtra

Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary, near Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, is one of India’s best-known urban flamingo-watching sites. Flamingos gather seasonally around the creek, mangroves and mudflats, with February to May generally considered a prominent viewing period.

Bhigwan, Maharashtra

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The wetlands around Bhigwan and the Ujani reservoir near Pune attract flamingos and other migratory waterbirds during the cooler months. Local boat trips are a popular way to explore the shallow wetland areas, although sightings depend on seasonal conditions.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Rann of Kutch, Gujarat

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The saline landscape of the Rann of Kutch supports flamingos at several locations. Its remote Flamingo City is a famous breeding site for greater flamingos, while other parts of the Rann support lesser flamingo nesting. The breeding site is in a restricted area, so it is not a regular tourist stop.

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Nal Sarovar, Gujarat

Nal Sarovar, a large shallow wetland near Ahmedabad, attracts flamingos and other migratory birds during winter. You can explore the lake’s islands and open waters by boat, though the number of flamingos varies with seasonal conditions.

Chilika Lake, Odisha

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Chilika Lake is an important winter habitat for migratory waterbirds, including greater flamingos. You can see them in parts of the lagoon and around Nalabana Bird Sanctuary, where access is regulated.

Pulicat Lake, Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu

Pulicat Lake, spread across Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, attracts seasonal flamingos to its shallow waters and mudflats, particularly during the cooler months. It is also an important stop for several other migratory waterbirds.

Sambhar Lake, Rajasthan

Best time to spot flamingos in Sambhar Lake is between October and March (Image: Unsplash) Best time to spot flamingos in Sambhar Lake is between October and March (Image: Unsplash)

Sambhar Lake, India’s largest inland salt lake, attracts flamingos and other migratory birds during the cooler months. Where and how many flamingos you can see varies with water levels and lake conditions.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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