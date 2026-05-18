7 bird species you are likely to spot in India this summer

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As temperatures rise across India, it becomes an exciting season for birdwatchers and nature lovers. Longer days, flowering trees, ripening fruits, and shrinking water sources often make birds more visible in urban parks, gardens, forests, wetlands, and even residential neighbourhoods.
Whether you are an experienced birder or someone simply enjoying morning walks, summer offers plenty of opportunities to spot some fascinating avian visitors and resident species. Here are some bird species you are most likely to encounter across India during the warmer months.
One of the most recognisable sounds of the Indian summer is the loud, repetitive call of the Asian koel. Often heard before it is seen, this glossy black bird with striking red eyes becomes highly vocal during the breeding season. Male koels are entirely black, while females have brown plumage with white spots and streaks. They are commonly spotted near fruiting trees, gardens, and urban neighbourhoods.
Known for its elegant, long white tail and graceful flight, the Indian Paradise Flycatcher is one of the most stunning birds seen during summer. Males develop dramatic ribbon-like tails during the breeding season, while females are chestnut-brown with shorter tails. They are usually found in wooded areas, forest edges, orchards, and parks where they actively hunt insects mid-air.
Despite its name, the White-throated Kingfisher is not always found near water. This brilliantly coloured bird, with its bright blue wings, chocolate-brown head, and vivid red beak, is commonly seen perched on electric wires, trees, and fences. It feeds on insects, frogs, lizards, and small fish and is frequently spotted in cities, villages, wetlands, and agricultural fields.
These bright green parrots are among the most familiar birds across Indian cities and towns. Their noisy flocks are especially active during summer mornings and evenings. Rose-ringed Parakeets are highly adaptable and thrive in urban gardens, parks, and farmlands. They are often seen feeding on fruits, seeds, and flowering trees.
Nicknamed the “navrang” because of its multi-coloured plumage, the Indian Pitta is a favourite among birdwatchers. Summer marks the arrival of these migratory birds in several parts of India.They are usually spotted hopping on forest floors, gardens, and wooded areas while searching for insects and worms.
Tiny, energetic, and often compared to hummingbirds, Purple Sunbirds become especially active around flowering plants during summer. Males display glossy purple-blue plumage during the breeding season, while females are olive-yellow. They play an important role in pollination and are commonly found in gardens, balconies, and parks.
India’s national bird becomes particularly active ahead of the monsoon. Male peafowls (peacocks) are often seen displaying their bright tail feathers to attract mates. They are commonly spotted in forest fringes, agricultural fields, village outskirts, and wildlife sanctuaries across many parts of the country.