7 bird species you are likely to spot in India this summer

As temperatures rise across India, it becomes an exciting season for birdwatchers and nature lovers. Longer days, flowering trees, ripening fruits, and shrinking water sources often make birds more visible in urban parks, gardens, forests, wetlands, and even residential neighbourhoods.

Whether you are an experienced birder or someone simply enjoying morning walks, summer offers plenty of opportunities to spot some fascinating avian visitors and resident species. Here are some bird species you are most likely to encounter across India during the warmer months.

Asian Koel

One of the most recognisable sounds of the Indian summer is the loud, repetitive call of the Asian koel. Often heard before it is seen, this glossy black bird with striking red eyes becomes highly vocal during the breeding season. Male koels are entirely black, while females have brown plumage with white spots and streaks. They are commonly spotted near fruiting trees, gardens, and urban neighbourhoods.