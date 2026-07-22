7 animals that make the Masai Mara Great Migration iconic

Every year, between July and October, one of the world’s most spectacular wildlife events unfolds across East Africa. Known as the Great Migration, more than 1.5 million wildebeest, accompanied by hundreds of thousands of zebras and gazelles, travel from Tanzania’s Serengeti National Park into Kenya’s Masai Mara in search of greener pastures after seasonal rains.

The dramatic Mara River crossings, where massive herds brave crocodile-infested waters while predators wait on the banks, have made the migration one of the greatest natural spectacles on Earth. While the migrating herds steal the spotlight, the Masai Mara becomes a thriving stage for many other iconic African animals.

Here are some of the remarkable species you can spot during the Great Migration.

Wildebeest

The stars of the migration, wildebeest, move in vast herds that stretch to the horizon. Their synchronised movement, dramatic river crossings, and constant search for fresh grazing define this annual phenomenon.

Plains Zebra

Travelling alongside the wildebeest are thousands of plains zebras. They often graze on taller grasses first, allowing wildebeest to feed on the shorter shoots left behind. Their striking black-and-white stripes make them among the easiest animals to photograph.

Nile Crocodile

The Mara River is home to some of Africa’s largest Nile crocodiles. During river crossings, these stealthy predators lie in wait beneath the surface, creating some of the most dramatic moments of the migration.

Lion

The abundance of prey attracts large prides of lions. The Masai Mara offers some of the best opportunities in Africa to witness lions hunting, resting under acacia trees, or caring for cubs.

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Cheetah

The reserve’s open grasslands are ideal hunting grounds for cheetahs. During the migration, these speedsters take advantage of the plentiful young gazelles and other smaller prey, making sightings relatively common.

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Leopard

Although more elusive than lions, leopards can often be spotted resting on tree branches or stalking prey along riverine forests. Their camouflage and solitary nature make every sighting especially rewarding.

African Elephant

Large herds of African elephants roam the Masai Mara year-round. Watching these gentle giants move through the golden savannah against the backdrop of migrating herds is an unforgettable safari experience.