7 animals that live in your house rent-free

A house isn’t always just for people. Whether you live in a city apartment or a quiet suburban home, you probably share your space with a few uninvited but mostly harmless animal guests. These small creatures slip in through tiny cracks, hide behind cupboards, and only come out when they feel safe. Many people think of them as pests, but they actually play interesting roles in nature and can help keep your home free of even worse intruders.

Let’s take a look at some of the most common animals that share your home and why they decide to move in.

1. House lizards: the silent pest controllers

Those quick, pale geckos you see running across your walls are more helpful than you might think. House lizards eat mosquitoes, flies, moths, and cockroaches, helping control pests naturally. They like warm corners, ceilings, and areas near lights, where insects gather.

Why they stay: Plentiful food, warmth, and relative safety from predators.

2. Spiders: the web architects of your corners

Whether they build delicate webs or hide behind furniture, spiders are some of your most industrious cohabiters. They help trap insects, sometimes eliminating dozens of pests a day. Most species that enter homes are harmless, shy, and essential to balancing indoor ecosystems.

Why they stay: Steady food supply and quiet, undisturbed spaces.

3. Ants: the unofficial food inspectors

Ants show up wherever there’s food—crumbs in the kitchen, sugar spills, or open snack jars. While their presence can be annoying, ants are incredibly organised and intelligent. They leave chemical trails, communicate directions, and operate like tiny efficiency experts.

Why they stay: Access to sugary foods and moisture-rich areas.

4. House Centipedes: the lightning-fast hunters

These long-legged creatures may look frightening, but they are among the most effective natural exterminators you could ask for. House centipedes prey on cockroaches, silverfish, and even spiders.

Why they stay: Damp corners, bathrooms, and kitchens offer perfect humidity and abundant prey.

5. Silverfish: the ancient paper lovers

Small, shiny, and surprisingly fast, silverfish have been around since the age of the dinosaurs. In homes, they hide in bookshelves, storage boxes, and closets, munching on paper, glue, and fabric starch.

Why they stay: Dark, moist corners with plenty of starchy materials.

6. Cockroaches: The Nighttime Explorers

The least-loved of all house guests, cockroaches make themselves at home in kitchens, drains, and dark cabinets. While they’re considered pests, they are incredibly adaptable and have survived for millions of years through environmental change.

Why they stay: Moisture, leftover food, and cracks to hide in.

7. Mice: the tiny freeloaders with big appetites

In rare cases, tiny house mice set up camp behind storage spaces or near kitchens. Intelligent and resourceful, they can squeeze through holes the size of a coin.

Why they stay: Warm shelters, food crumbs, and nesting materials.