7 animals that are surprisingly faster than a cheetah

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The cheetah is famous for its speed, capable of reaching around 100–120 km/h in short bursts, making it the fastest land animal on Earth. But surprisingly, several creatures across the skies and oceans can move even faster.
From diving birds to lightning-fast marine predators, here are some animals that outperform the cheetah in different environments.
When it comes to raw speed, no animal beats the peregrine falcon. During hunting dives called stoops, this bird can exceed speeds of 300 km/h. Instead of relying on muscle power alone, peregrine falcons use gravity and aerodynamic body shapes to plunge toward prey with incredible force and precision.
Golden eagles are not as fast as peregrine falcons, but they can still dive at speeds over 240 km/h while hunting. Their immense wingspan and sharp vision allow them to spot prey from great heights before descending rapidly through mountain air.
Often considered the fastest fish in the sea, sailfish can reportedly swim at speeds approaching 110 km/h. Their streamlined bodies and large sail-like fins help them move efficiently through water while chasing schools of fish.
The black marlin is another marine animal believed to rival or exceed sailfish speeds under certain conditions. These powerful fish are built for rapid acceleration and long-distance swimming, making them formidable hunters in tropical oceans.
Although the cheetah is faster in short sprints, the pronghorn can maintain high speeds for much longer distances. Native to North America, pronghorns can sustain speeds of around 88 km/h, giving them exceptional endurance unmatched by most land mammals.
This bat species has recorded horizontal flight speeds exceeding 160 km/h under certain conditions. Unlike diving birds, these bats achieve remarkable speed through powered flight alone, making them one of the fastest flying mammals ever documented.
Though not as famous as falcons or eagles, spur-winged geese are capable of extremely rapid flight during migration and escape responses. Their speed and stamina help them travel vast distances across Africa.