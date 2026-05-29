7 animals that are surprisingly faster than a cheetah

The cheetah is famous for its speed, capable of reaching around 100–120 km/h in short bursts, making it the fastest land animal on Earth. But surprisingly, several creatures across the skies and oceans can move even faster.

From diving birds to lightning-fast marine predators, here are some animals that outperform the cheetah in different environments.

Peregrine Falcon

When it comes to raw speed, no animal beats the peregrine falcon. During hunting dives called stoops, this bird can exceed speeds of 300 km/h. Instead of relying on muscle power alone, peregrine falcons use gravity and aerodynamic body shapes to plunge toward prey with incredible force and precision.