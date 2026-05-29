7 animals that are surprisingly faster than a cheetah

The cheetah may be the fastest land animal, but several creatures surpass it in the sky and underwater.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiMay 29, 2026 08:00 PM IST
CheetahA cheetah (Photo: Wikipedia)
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The cheetah is famous for its speed, capable of reaching around 100–120 km/h in short bursts, making it the fastest land animal on Earth. But surprisingly, several creatures across the skies and oceans can move even faster.

From diving birds to lightning-fast marine predators, here are some animals that outperform the cheetah in different environments.

Peregrine Falcon

When it comes to raw speed, no animal beats the peregrine falcon. During hunting dives called stoops, this bird can exceed speeds of 300 km/h. Instead of relying on muscle power alone, peregrine falcons use gravity and aerodynamic body shapes to plunge toward prey with incredible force and precision.

Golden Eagle

Golden eagles are not as fast as peregrine falcons, but they can still dive at speeds over 240 km/h while hunting. Their immense wingspan and sharp vision allow them to spot prey from great heights before descending rapidly through mountain air.

Wild Golden eagle Wild Golden eagle (Photo: Wikipedia)

Sailfish

Often considered the fastest fish in the sea, sailfish can reportedly swim at speeds approaching 110 km/h. Their streamlined bodies and large sail-like fins help them move efficiently through water while chasing schools of fish.

Black Marlin

The black marlin is another marine animal believed to rival or exceed sailfish speeds under certain conditions. These powerful fish are built for rapid acceleration and long-distance swimming, making them formidable hunters in tropical oceans.

Pronghorn

Although the cheetah is faster in short sprints, the pronghorn can maintain high speeds for much longer distances. Native to North America, pronghorns can sustain speeds of around 88 km/h, giving them exceptional endurance unmatched by most land mammals.

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Mexican free-tailed bat Mexican free-tailed bat (Photo: Wikipedia)

Brazilian Free-tailed Bat

This bat species has recorded horizontal flight speeds exceeding 160 km/h under certain conditions. Unlike diving birds, these bats achieve remarkable speed through powered flight alone, making them one of the fastest flying mammals ever documented.

Spur-winged Goose

Though not as famous as falcons or eagles, spur-winged geese are capable of extremely rapid flight during migration and escape responses. Their speed and stamina help them travel vast distances across Africa.

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