6 massive zoos around the world every animal lover should explore

For animal lovers, a zoo visit is more than spotting a tiger or watching giraffes feed. Some zoos are so expansive that exploring their habitats and animal exhibits can take an entire day.

From India to North America and Europe, here are six major zoos worth adding to your travel bucket list, whether you love big cats, unusual species or discovering wildlife from around the world.

1. Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park, Tirupati, India

Set against the Seshachalam Hills in Andhra Pradesh, Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park covers approximately 1,255 hectares, although only part of the area is developed for visitors. Its themed exhibits draw inspiration from Indian mythology and feature a collection of mammals, birds, and reptiles. With its vast grounds and natural surroundings, this is a destination worth setting aside several hours to explore.