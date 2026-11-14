6 massive zoos around the world every animal lover should explore

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
For animal lovers, a zoo visit is more than spotting a tiger or watching giraffes feed. Some zoos are so expansive that exploring their habitats and animal exhibits can take an entire day.
From India to North America and Europe, here are six major zoos worth adding to your travel bucket list, whether you love big cats, unusual species or discovering wildlife from around the world.
1. Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park, Tirupati, India
Set against the Seshachalam Hills in Andhra Pradesh, Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park covers approximately 1,255 hectares, although only part of the area is developed for visitors. Its themed exhibits draw inspiration from Indian mythology and feature a collection of mammals, birds, and reptiles. With its vast grounds and natural surroundings, this is a destination worth setting aside several hours to explore.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
2. Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Chennai, India
View this post on Instagram
Located in Vandalur, Chennai, this 602-hectare zoological park is among India’s largest zoos. Established in 1855, it houses animals including lions, tigers, elephants, rhinoceroses and crocodiles. The zoo also participates in conservation breeding and wildlife education, making it an interesting visit for families and animal enthusiasts alike.
3. North Carolina Zoo, United States
View this post on Instagram
Covering more than 2,800 acres, the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro is known for its expansive, naturalistic habitats. It cares for more than 1,700 animals, with exhibits inspired by Africa and North America. Visitors can encounter animals such as giraffes, elephants and rhinoceroses while exploring the zoo’s extensive walking trails.
4. Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, Ohio, United States
Spread across approximately 580 acres, Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is home to hundreds of animal species. Its themed regions include Heart of Africa, Asia Quest and Congo Expedition, allowing visitors to discover wildlife from different parts of the world in one destination. The zoo is also involved in conservation initiatives, including programmes focused on protecting threatened species.
5. Toronto Zoo, Canada
Covering approximately 284 hectares, Toronto Zoo is Canada’s largest zoo. It is organised into seven geographical regions, including Africa, Indo-Malaya, Australasia and Tundra Trek. The layout takes visitors through habitats inspired by different climates and ecosystems, offering a chance to discover animals from tropical forests, grasslands and colder regions in a single visit.
6. Zoo Berlin, Germany
Unlike the sprawling American zoos on this list, Zoo Berlin is known for the remarkable diversity of its animal collection rather than its size. Founded in 1844, it is Germany’s oldest zoo and houses thousands of animals representing hundreds of species. Located in Berlin’s Tiergarten district, it is a particularly appealing destination for visitors who want to see a wide variety of wildlife without travelling across an enormous site.
Before you go: Check each zoo’s official website for current opening hours, ticket prices and animal exhibits. At larger zoos, comfortable walking shoes and a little advance planning can help you make the most of your visit.