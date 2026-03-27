6 animals with incredible neck flexibility

How many of these head turners did you know of? (Images: Pexels)

Imagine standing behind a ferocious animal — thinking that it can’t see you — and suddenly it moves its head fully, looking at you straight in the eye! While it might sound like something out of a horror movie, there are indeed some animals that can rotate their heads far beyond what humans can manage. This unique feature comes with a strong evolutionary purpose, such as spotting prey, avoiding predators, or navigating their surroundings. Here are six such fascinating creatures with near-full head-rotation abilities.

Owl

Owls are the undisputed champions when it comes to head rotation. While they can’t spin their heads a full 360 degrees, they can rotate them up to 270 degrees—that’s three-quarters of a full circle.