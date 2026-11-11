Venomous snakes may be formidable predators, but they aren’t invincible. Across the animal kingdom, several unlikely hunters can take on these deadly reptiles — and win.

From agile mammals to bold birds and even other snakes, nature is full of creatures that can kill and eat venomous snakes without suffering any serious consequences. Here are some of the most fascinating ones.

1. Mongooses

Mongooses have a well-earned reputation for taking down venomous snakes. Their secret lies in a combination of speed, strategy, and a biological quirk: resistance to neurotoxins.

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Thanks to special mutations in their nerve receptors, many mongooses can survive bites that would kill most animals. And they’re skilled, with a capital S. They dodge, weave, and strike with incredible precision. Even cobras struggle to land a hit.