5 wildest places in the world to spot the ‘Big Five’

Few wildlife experiences compare with watching a lion emerge from tall grass, a herd of elephants cross a dusty track, or a leopard disappear into the shadows of an acacia tree. Across Africa, vast protected landscapes offer travellers the chance to see the continent’s most iconic wildlife in their natural habitats.

The term “Big Five” originally referred to the five animals considered among the most difficult and dangerous to hunt on foot—lion, leopard, elephant, rhinoceros and Cape buffalo. Today, the phrase is primarily associated with wildlife viewing and responsible safari tourism.

While sightings can never be guaranteed, some destinations stand out for their exceptional habitats, wildlife densities and varied safari experiences. Here are five places to put on your list.

1. Maasai Mara, Kenya

Maasai Mara National Reserve is one of Africa’s most celebrated safari destinations, and for good reason. Its open grasslands provide excellent opportunities to observe lions, cheetahs and leopards, while elephants and buffalo are also regularly seen. The reserve is particularly famous for the Great Migration, when huge herds of wildebeest, zebras and other animals move through the Mara ecosystem. The concentration of prey during this period can also create spectacular predator sightings.

Beyond the migration, the Mara is a compelling year-round destination for travellers interested in big cats. Early-morning and late-afternoon game drives are particularly rewarding, when animals are generally more active, and the light is ideal for photography.

Best for: Lions, leopards, elephants and dramatic predator-prey encounters.

2. Serengeti National Park, Tanzania

Serengeti National Park is synonymous with the classic African safari. Its seemingly endless plains support large populations of lions, leopards, elephants and buffalo, while the surrounding ecosystem also offers opportunities to see rhinoceros. The park forms the centre of the annual Great Migration, with millions of wildebeest, alongside large numbers of zebras and gazelles, moving through the wider Serengeti-Mara ecosystem.

What makes the Serengeti especially appealing is the scale of the landscape. Vast grasslands allow visitors to experience wildlife without the feeling of being surrounded by dense development. Depending on the season and location, game drives can produce sightings ranging from large lion prides to solitary leopards resting in trees.

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Best for: Classic savannah landscapes, lions, leopards and the Great Migration.

3. Kruger National Park, South Africa

Kruger National Park is one of Africa’s most accessible destinations for a Big Five safari. Its extensive network of roads and diverse habitats make it possible to explore large areas in search of wildlife. The park supports all five members of the Big Five, along with giraffes, hippos, wild dogs, cheetahs and numerous bird species.

Another advantage is the range of safari options. Travellers can choose between self-drive experiences, guided game drives and stays at private reserves bordering the national park. Some private reserves offer guided off-road drives, which can provide a different perspective on wildlife viewing.

For first-time safari travellers, Kruger can offer a relatively straightforward introduction to the African wilderness while still delivering genuinely wild encounters.

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Best for: First-time safari-goers and travellers seeking all-round Big Five viewing.

4. Chobe National Park, Botswana

Chobe National Park is particularly renowned for its enormous elephant population. Located in northern Botswana, the park is centred around the Chobe River, which attracts wildlife in large numbers, particularly during the dry season. The river creates an unusual advantage for wildlife watching: travellers can explore not only by traditional game vehicle but also by boat safari. From the water, it is possible to watch elephants approaching the riverbanks, hippos gathering in the shallows and numerous birds along the waterways.

Lions and buffalo are commonly associated with the Chobe ecosystem, while leopard sightings are possible. Rhino sightings are less predictable, so travellers specifically targeting all five should consider combining Chobe with another nearby reserve or conservation area.

Best for: Elephants, river-based safaris and large concentrations of wildlife.

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5. Etosha National Park, Namibia

Etosha National Park offers a very different safari landscape. Instead of lush grasslands, much of the park is characterised by dry plains, bushland and the enormous Etosha salt pan. The park’s waterholes are the stars of the wildlife experience. During the dry season, animals congregate around reliable water sources, allowing visitors to observe multiple species from relatively close range.

Etosha is particularly notable for its opportunities to see black and white rhinoceros, along with elephants, lions and other wildlife. Leopards can be more elusive, while buffalo are not as characteristic of the park as they are of several East and Southern African safari destinations.

Best for: Rhino sightings, waterhole watching and striking desert landscapes.

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