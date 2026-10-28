5 wild animals to look out for in Ladakh

For many wildlife enthusiasts, Ladakh brings to mind one animal above all others: the snow leopard. The elusive big cat, which inhabits the region’s rugged mountains, has become a major draw for visitors hoping to glimpse it in the wild. But Ladakh’s cold desert offers much more than the chance to spot this rare predator.

Here are five animals to look out for on a wildlife trip to Ladakh, beyond the snow leopard.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

1. Blue sheep (Bharal)

Also known as bharal, these wild sheep are adapted to steep, rocky terrain. Visitors may spot the bharal on Ladakh’s rocky mountainsides. Despite its name, the animal is not actually blue. Its coat has a greyish-blue appearance that helps it blend into the surrounding rocks, making it surprisingly difficult to distinguish from a distance.