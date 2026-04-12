Lizards are common visitors in many Indian homes, especially during warmer months. While they’re harmless and even help control insects, not everyone is comfortable sharing their space with them. The good news? Certain plants, thanks to their strong scent or natural compounds, can act as deterrents to lizards.

Here are 5 plants that can help keep lizards away from your home and garden:

1. Peppermint

Peppermint’s strong, refreshing scent is pleasant for humans—but overwhelming for lizards.

How it works: The intense aroma disrupts their sensory cues

Where to place: Near windows, balconies, kitchen corners

Bonus: Also repels ants and mosquitoes

2. Lemongrass

Known for its citrusy fragrance, lemongrass contains citronella, a natural insect repellent.