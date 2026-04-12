5 plants that can help keep lizards away

These common plants can help deter them naturally while adding greenery to your space.

By: Lifestyle Desk
2 min readNew DelhiApr 12, 2026 07:00 PM IST
LizardA lizard (Photo: Freepik)
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Lizards are common visitors in many Indian homes, especially during warmer months. While they’re harmless and even help control insects, not everyone is comfortable sharing their space with them. The good news? Certain plants, thanks to their strong scent or natural compounds, can act as deterrents to lizards.

Here are 5 plants that can help keep lizards away from your home and garden:

1. Peppermint

Peppermint’s strong, refreshing scent is pleasant for humans—but overwhelming for lizards.

How it works: The intense aroma disrupts their sensory cues
Where to place: Near windows, balconies, kitchen corners
Bonus: Also repels ants and mosquitoes

2. Lemongrass

Known for its citrusy fragrance, lemongrass contains citronella, a natural insect repellent.

How it works: Keeps insects away, reducing the food source for lizards
Where to place: Garden edges, entryways
Bonus: Low-maintenance and great for teas

3. Tulsi

A staple in Indian homes, tulsi is believed to repel various pests, including lizards.

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How it works: Its strong scent acts as a natural deterrent
Where to place: Near doors, windows, or indoor sunlight spots
Bonus: Known for medicinal and air-purifying properties

lizard A lizard (Photo: Freepik)

4. Garlic

Garlic’s pungent smell is highly effective in keeping lizards away.

How it works: The sulphur compounds repel reptiles
Where to place: Pots near entry points or in kitchen gardens
Tip: You can also place crushed garlic cloves for stronger effect

5. Onion

Similar to garlic, onions emit a sharp odour that lizards tend to avoid.

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How it works: Strong smell irritates their sensory system
Where to place: Near cracks, windows, or dark corners
Tip: Combine with garlic for better results

Do these plants really work?

While these plants can help deter lizards, they are not a guaranteed solution on their own. Lizards are usually drawn to insects, moisture, and shelter. So, for best results:

  • Keep your home clean and dry
  • Seal cracks and entry points
  • Reduce insect presence

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