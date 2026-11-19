Wild cats are often associated with powerful predators such as lions, tigers and leopards. However, some of the most fascinating hunters in the feline family are considerably smaller. Found across forests, grasslands, deserts and wetlands, these cats rely on sharp senses, stealth, agility and remarkable adaptability to catch their prey.

Despite their petite size, they are efficient hunters, feeding on everything from rodents and insects to birds, reptiles and fish. Here are five small wild cats that demonstrate just how skilled these predators can be.

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