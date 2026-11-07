Northeast India’s forests, grasslands and wetlands support an extraordinary range of wildlife. While the region’s elephants, tigers and one-horned rhinoceroses often receive the most attention, several lesser-known mammals remain elusive, threatened or poorly studied.

From a nocturnal animal known as the bearcat to a tiny wild pig dependent on tall grasslands, these five species reveal another side of the region’s biodiversity.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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Binturong

The binturong (Arctictis binturong), commonly called the bearcat, is an arboreal mammal found in parts of Northeast India. Despite its name, it is neither a bear nor a cat; it belongs to the civet family.