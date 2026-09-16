5 heaviest birds in the world — and one weighs 156 Kg

Birds come in an extraordinary range of sizes, from tiny hummingbirds weighing only a few grams to flightless giants weighing well over 100 kg. In fact, most of the world’s heaviest birds are flightless, as their bodies have evolved for life on land rather than sustained flight.

Here are five of the heaviest living bird species, based on their reported maximum body weights.

1. Ostrich — up to 156 kg

The ostrich (Struthio camelus) is the world’s heaviest living bird. A particularly large male can weigh up to around 156 kg and stand nearly 2.75 metres tall. Despite its enormous size, the ostrich is built for running, not flying. Its powerful legs can propel it to speeds of around 70 kmph, making it the fastest bird on land.