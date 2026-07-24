DDLJ’s ‘aao, aao’ wouldn’t work here: Destinations that fine you for feeding pigeons

Feeding pigeons may seem harmless, but some cities and countries impose fines. Here's where pigeon-feeding is restricted and why these rules exist.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiJul 24, 2026 04:00 PM IST
pigeonsBe ready to pay the fine if you feed pigeons here (Ai generated image)
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Remember how Amrish Puri in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge would find peace in feeding the pigeons, saying his ever-famous dialogue, ‘aao aao’? Well, if his character decided to do that in some of the other destinations, he might have had to pay hefty fines.

While scattering a handful of grains for pigeons may seem like a harmless act of kindness, in some destinations, feeding pigeons is restricted or prohibited because of concerns over public health, property damage and growing bird populations.

If you’re travelling abroad, it’s worth checking the local rules before feeding these birds—you could end up paying a fine instead. Here are a few destinations where feeding pigeons might burn a hole in your pocket!

Venice, Italy

Feeding pigeons in St Mark’s Square has been banned since 2008. Authorities introduced the rule after finding that pigeon droppings were damaging the city’s historic monuments and buildings, while large flocks also created hygiene concerns. People caught feeding pigeons in the square can face fines.

Singapore

Singapore prohibits feeding wild animals, including pigeons, under its wildlife regulations. Authorities say feeding birds encourages them to become dependent on humans, contributes to overpopulation and creates sanitation problems in public spaces. First-time offenders can face fines of up to S$5,000 (Rs. 3,72,822.95)

San Francisco, US

 

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Feeding pigeons on city streets and sidewalks is prohibited in San Francisco. The rule is intended to reduce sanitation issues and discourage large congregations of birds in public spaces. Violators may be cited and fined.

London, UK

While there is no nationwide ban on feeding pigeons in the UK, it is prohibited in Trafalgar Square, one of London’s best-known landmarks. The restriction was introduced to tackle hygiene issues and protect historic buildings from damage caused by pigeon droppings. Those who flout the rule can face penalties.

Also Read | 9 bizarre laws around the world for tourists

Basel, Switzerland

 

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Basel has long discouraged feeding pigeons as part of efforts to control bird populations and maintain public hygiene. Some public areas have restrictions, so visitors should follow local signage and municipal rules before feeding birds.

Why are pigeon-feeding bans introduced?

Authorities commonly cite several reasons for introducing these restrictions:

  • Preventing pigeon overpopulation
  • Protecting historic buildings and monuments from corrosive droppings
  • Reducing sanitation and public health concerns
  • Preventing birds from becoming dependent on human feeding
  • Keeping public spaces cleaner

The key takeaway is that rules vary by city—and sometimes even by specific public spaces—rather than applying across an entire country. Before feeding pigeons while travelling, it’s worth checking the local regulations to avoid an unexpected fine.

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