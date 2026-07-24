DDLJ’s ‘aao, aao’ wouldn’t work here: Destinations that fine you for feeding pigeons

Be ready to pay the fine if you feed pigeons here (Ai generated image)

Remember how Amrish Puri in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge would find peace in feeding the pigeons, saying his ever-famous dialogue, ‘aao aao’? Well, if his character decided to do that in some of the other destinations, he might have had to pay hefty fines.

While scattering a handful of grains for pigeons may seem like a harmless act of kindness, in some destinations, feeding pigeons is restricted or prohibited because of concerns over public health, property damage and growing bird populations.

If you’re travelling abroad, it’s worth checking the local rules before feeding these birds—you could end up paying a fine instead. Here are a few destinations where feeding pigeons might burn a hole in your pocket!