5 birds that change feather colours to survive

In the wild, survival often depends on the ability to stay unseen or to stand out at just the right moment. While chameleons are famous for changing colour, several bird species also undergo remarkable feather transformations. These changes, often linked to seasons or breeding cycles, help them camouflage, attract mates, or adapt to their surroundings.

Here are five fascinating birds that change their feather colours for survival:

1. Willow Ptarmigan

Adult willow ptarmigan in Denali National Park, Alaska (Photo: Wikipedia) Adult willow ptarmigan in Denali National Park, Alaska (Photo: Wikipedia)

The Willow Ptarmigan is one of the most striking examples of seasonal camouflage. Found in Arctic and sub-Arctic regions, this bird changes its plumage from brown in summer to pure white in winter. This shift helps it blend seamlessly into snowy landscapes, protecting it from predators. When the snow melts, the brown feathers return, matching the tundra terrain.