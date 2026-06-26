5 birds that change feather colours to survive

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In the wild, survival often depends on the ability to stay unseen or to stand out at just the right moment. While chameleons are famous for changing colour, several bird species also undergo remarkable feather transformations. These changes, often linked to seasons or breeding cycles, help them camouflage, attract mates, or adapt to their surroundings.
Here are five fascinating birds that change their feather colours for survival:
The Willow Ptarmigan is one of the most striking examples of seasonal camouflage. Found in Arctic and sub-Arctic regions, this bird changes its plumage from brown in summer to pure white in winter. This shift helps it blend seamlessly into snowy landscapes, protecting it from predators. When the snow melts, the brown feathers return, matching the tundra terrain.
Another Arctic resident, the Snow Bunting, also adapts its feather colouring with the seasons. Males appear mostly white with black accents during breeding season, making them more visible to attract mates. Outside of breeding season, their plumage becomes more brown and streaked, offering better camouflage against rocky ground.
The American Goldfinch undergoes a dramatic transformation between seasons. In summer, males sport a bright yellow body with a black cap—perfect for attracting attention during mating season. Come winter, they molt into a duller olive-brown shade, helping them blend into their environment and avoid predators.
Closely related to the willow ptarmigan, the Rock Ptarmigan also changes colour multiple times a year. It turns white in winter, mottled brown in summer, and adopts a patchy transitional look during spring and autumn. This continuous adaptation ensures it remains camouflaged throughout the year, regardless of changing landscapes.
The Scarlet Tanager offers a different kind of transformation. During the breeding season, males display vibrant red feathers with black wings, making them highly visible to potential mates. After the season ends, they molt into a greenish-yellow plumage, resembling females. This helps them stay hidden in dense foliage when attracting attention is no longer necessary.
Feather colour changes in birds are primarily driven by moulting, a natural process where old feathers are replaced with new ones. These transformations serve two main purposes:
In some cases, environmental factors like daylight and temperature trigger hormonal changes that lead to these colour shifts.